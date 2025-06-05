Chelsea have received a monumental boost in their pursuit of world-class goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with an agreement now REACHED on personal terms.

Enzo Maresca’s side have identified the French international as a leading target, with Chelsea recruiters admirers of his shot-stopping and ability to play out from the back.

Chelsea already have goalkeeping options in the form of Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgenson, Marcus Bettinelli, Djordje Petrovic and Mike Penders. The latter two have been on loan in 2024/25.

Chelsea have always made clear that they are happy with their current shot stoppers. However, the Blues have jumped at the potential opportunity to sign Maignan, whose Milan contract expires in 2026, which has opened up the possibility of a transfer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on June 3 that Chelsea had opened talks with Milan over a deal for Maignan, and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed that the keeper has now AGREED to join Chelsea.

“Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with Maignan on personal terms. The GK wants to leave AC Milan, play in the UCL and, possibly, in the Club World Cup,” Galetti posted on X.

“#CFC reopened talks with the and are considering a package of ~£20m – which a large part is in bonuses.”

Chelsea have days to finalise Maignan deal

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 4 that Chelsea are doing all they can to secure Maignan’s signing before the Club World Cup.

This gives The Blues five days to seal a transfer, as the ‘exceptional’ transfer window ahead of the CWC closes on June 10.

Fletcher also led the way in reporting Maignan’s preference, stating: “The French International goalkeeper has said yes to the move.”

The hurdle for Chelsea, however, has always been Milan’s price tag. They feel that £25m is excessive for a player whose contract expires in 12 months, and are willing to talk away if the Italian side don’t budge.

Milan would risk losing Maignan on a free transfer if they don’t sell now, as it’s clear that the Frenchman has desires to take on a new challenge elsewhere, rather than signing a contract extension.

Along with Maignan, Chelsea are hoping to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens before the CWC.

