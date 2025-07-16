Chelsea are poised for a significant squad overhaul in the coming weeks of transfer window, with as many as EIGHT players heading for exits as the club prepares to axe players who have no future at the club.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s depth has been both a strength and a challenge, with high-profile names struggling for minutes. TEAMtalk can reveal the latest from sources on the players who could depart Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix, the Portuguese forward, is eager to return to his boyhood club, Benfica, which he calls the “club of his heart.”

Benfica are actively negotiating with Chelsea, proposing creative deals like buying 50% of his transfer rights for €20-25 million (£17.3-£21.7m / $23.2-$29m).

However, Chelsea’s £45million valuation has stalled talks, despite Felix’s willingness to take a pay cut to facilitate the move.

Trevoh Chalobah, despite shining in Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph, remains a potential departure. Napoli, under Antonio Conte, see the versatile defender as a key addition for their Champions League campaign, while Crystal Palace, where Chalobah excelled on loan, are keen to bring him back permanently, especially if Marc Guehi leaves.

Axel Disasi, Villa are not fully convinced about a permanent deal, opening the door for Villarreal and Juventus, who have engaged with his agents. Chelsea’s €30million (£26m / $34.8m) asking price could complicate negotiations for the French centre-back, but he’s in the new bomb squad and five others could follow him, Felix and Chalobah out the door…

Chelsea prepare for mass exodus

Ben Chilwell, side-lined at Chelsea, has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs, including Everton, who previously showed interest.

However, the left-back’s £190,000-per-week wages and Everton’s focus on other priorities have stalled any move, for now at least.

Lesley Ugochukwu, the 21-year-old midfielder, is likely to head out on loan again, with Chelsea favouring a Premier League move over interest from Valencia and Hamburg.

Raheem Sterling’s high wages and age have made finding a suitor difficult, according to sources, with Chelsea struggling to offload the winger. He is set to leave the club though and sources believe a solution will be found.

Christopher Nkunku is a target for Bayern Munich, who see him as a replacement for the injured Jamal Musiala.

Talks with Chelsea and Nkunku’s representatives are ongoing, but Bayern’s £35 million offer falls short of Chelsea’s £55 million valuation. Nkunku has made it clear he wants the move and personal terms are no issue.

Armando Broja has attracted interest from RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, with talks underway for the young striker. He is keen to leave permanently after struggling with Everton last term, and get regular game time under his belt.

Chelsea’s transfer strategy reflects their ambition to balance the books while building a squad for sustained success. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining these players’ futures.

