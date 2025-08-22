Chelsea to let two stars join Euro giant as Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer terms

Chelsea are in talks to offload both Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Anselmino to Borussia Dortmund, with Fabrizio Romano detailing the exact type of transfers involved.

Chukwuemeka developed in the Aston Villa academy before joining Chelsea for £20million in August 2022. He was rated as one of the best young midfielders in England at the time and was expected to eventually make a big impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chukwuemeka has gone on to make 32 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, though things have not gone to plan for him in west London.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund and is now due to join the German giants permanently.

Romano has reported that Dortmund will hold new talks with Chelsea today (Friday) to try and get moves for both Chukwuemeka and Anselmino over the line.

Dortmund are set to pay Chelsea an initial €20m (£17m) plus add-ons for Chukwuemeka.

Enzo Maresca’s side also want a sell-on clause to be included in the deal. This could see them make more money in the future if the 21-year-old thrives at BVB and goes on to earn another big transfer.

Argentine centre-back Anselmino will not be joining Dortmund permanently, though.

Dortmund are edging closer to signing him on a season-long loan with no buy option.

This move will allow the 20-year-old to continue his development in Germany before likely returning to Chelsea as a better and more mature player in summer 2026.

Chelsea rate Anselmino very highly and believe he has top-class potential, which is why they never considered including an option to buy in the deal with Dortmund.

Anselmino broke into the Boca Juniors first team while still a teenager. He picked up interest from a host of big clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, but it was ultimately Chelsea who won the chase for his services.

Chukwuemeka, Anselmino both heading to Dortmund

In August last year, Chelsea agreed to sign Anselmino for £15.6m, finalising a seven-year contract with the defender.

Anselmino spent the next few months back on loan at Boca before arriving in England in January. He is now set for another loan move as he looks to make a big impression in Europe.

Chukwuemeka is due to become the latest player to depart Chelsea on a permanent basis, with the Blues working hard to trim down their squad.

The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Noni Madueke, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Armando Broja, Renato Veiga and Joao Felix have already been sold.

Players such as Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and David Datro Fofana have also been put up for sale.

Nkunku is a target for both Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, while Jackson is being chased by Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

