AC Milan are giving serious thought to resurrecting their interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos after difficulties arose in their quest to land both Granit Xhaka and Ardon Jashari, sources can reveal.

The Rossoneri are in something of a rebuilding phase after an underwhelming season saw them finish down in eighth – some 19 points adrift of Scudetto winners, Napoli. That leaves AC Milan without European football for the first time since 2016.

And with Massimiliano Allegri returning for a second stint in charge, the wily old Italian coach is looking to strengthen his midfield this summer as a matter of urgency.

However, with problems arising in their quest to land both Xhaka and Jashari, we can reveal they are once again looking at Chelsea star Andrey Santos as a possible midfield reinforcement.

The Rossoneri have been following the Brazilian midfielder for over a year, as previously reported back in April.

Santos recently played 24 minutes in Chelsea’s Club World Cup match against Esperance Tunis and even provided an assist. However, while the Brazilian has confirmed he has rejected a move to Arsenal already this summer, Chelsea have not yet made a final decision about his future.

And while Enzo Maresca rates the midfielder highly and could look to include him as part of their squad for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign, the Blues are open to allowing him to leave on loan once again, following the conclusion of his successful stint at sister club Strasbourg.

READ MORE 🔵 Andrey Santos confirms he’s rejected Arsenal move after Boehly weighs in

Milan formulate plan to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea

Indeed, a permanent transfer seems unlikely for AC Milan, given Chelsea’s price tag is over €50m (£42.7m, $58.6m) – a figure far above the Italian club’s current budget for midfield signings. but a loan could be suitable.

For now, no official moves have been made, but Milan are seriously considering Santos as a back-up option and hope to persuade Chelsea that, with the promise of first-team football at the San Siro, they can help his game reach another level after his success in France with Strasbourg.

Were he to stay at Stamford Bridge – which has not been ruled out – he would be competing with the likes of Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia for a place in the engine room.

And if talks for Milan’s main targets continue to stall, we understand the Rossoneri are poised to move quickly to explore a loan deal for Santos.

Milan’s midfield planning remains open, and Santos is among the names being carefully monitored as the club looks for affordable and reliable reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Indeed, a raid on Stamford Bridge looks more appealing given the difficulties Milan now face in signing both Xhaka and Jashari.

For Xhaka, new manager Erik ten Hag considers him a fundamental part of his plans and value him at at least €15m + bonuses to evaluate his possible farewell. At the moment, Milan do not want to exceed €10m, including bonuses.

For Jashari, Club Brugge have no rush to sell him and are asking for at least €35m of fixed base plus bonuses, while Milan are currently willing to go up to €30m fixed, plus a few bonuses.

Chelsea and Milan have also held talks over a deal for Mike Maignan this summer and while the Blues failed to meet the Italian side’s asking price, we understand their interest has not faded and that it could be resurrected later in the window.

And with the France No.1 keen to make the move, it remains to be seen if Santos could be included as part of any future arrangement.

Chelsea transfer latest: Liverpool star linked in bombshell move; PSG star linked

Meanwhile, Chelsea are showing shock interest in signing an out-of-favour star from Liverpool, though they will face competition from four clubs to land the £40m-rated star, a report has claimed.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho with a deflated Manchester United reported to have significantly dropped their demands for the winger.

And with a deal for Jamie Gittens close, a PSG star has opened up on his chances of following the Borussia Dortmund winger to Stamford Bridge.

Which loan star should Chelsea look to bring back? You decide….