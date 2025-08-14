Chelsea star an ‘ideal’ signing for European royalty after big summer deal greenlit

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Christopher Nkunku, with the Chelsea forward hoping to achieve a major transfer when leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Nkunku managed 15 goals and five assists in 48 matches last season, helping Chelsea to win the Europa Conference League and finish fourth in the Premier League, qualifying them for the Champions League. However, it was a largely frustrating season for Nkunku on a personal level.

He only scored three times in the league, while just nine of his 27 league appearances lasted 45 minutes or more.

Nkunku has not been able to make a big impact for Chelsea as a result of injuries and fierce competition for places. He ideally wants to play just behind the main striker, but that is almost impossible due to the brilliant form of Cole Palmer.

Nkunku is therefore ready to depart Chelsea this summer, and the Blues are aiming to agree a sale to recoup funds.

As per the latest from Romano, the Frenchman’s situation is ‘open’ as ‘several clubs [have] asked’ for him this summer.

German titans Bayern Munich are frontrunners to land Nkunku. He is ‘one of the main names’ on their attacking shortlist.

Bayern consider Nkunku an ‘ideal player to cover several positions’ as he can also operate as a left winger or centre-forward if needed. But the deal ‘depends on costs now’.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 22 that Nkunku has already said yes to joining Bayern this summer, in what would be a fantastic move for his career.

The 27-year-old would love to return to Germany as he has fond memories there after starring for RB Leipzig.

We understand Manchester United have also expressed interest in Nkunku in recent months, though they are currently focused on other targets.

Christopher Nkunku searching for next club

It was claimed on July 13 that Bayern have made an enquiry for both Nkunku and Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto.

Inter Milan have internally discussed a move for Nkunku after finding it tough to prise Ademola Lookman away from Atalanta.

But recruitment chiefs at Inter are split on whether to move for Nkunku, with some believing his £35-40million (up to €47m) price tag might not be good value for money.

Chelsea are increasingly desperate to get Nkunku off their books and have offered him to United during talks for Alejandro Garnacho.

Nkunku has also come up in conversation with Leipzig as Chelsea attempt to bring Xavi Simons to England.

But it is more likely Nkunku will end up at Bayern before the transfer window closes on September 1. Vincent Kompany’s side need attacking reinforcements after losing players such as Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

Luis Diaz has already arrived in Bavaria and Nkunku could be next. Bayern believe that signing Nkunku for around £35m will be a great piece of business if they can get him back to his brilliant best.

It emerged last week that Nkunku could be followed out of Chelsea by five more players as their squad overhaul ramps up.

