Christopher Nkunku and Renato Veiga could leave Chelsea for Bayern Munich this summer, reports have revealed, with the Blues eyeing a big profit on one of the duo.

It has largely been a frustrating summer transfer window for Bayern so far, despite the arrivals of Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof. The Bundesliga champions are determined to improve their attacking ranks and have made moves for Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams in recent months.

Bayern seemed to be edging towards a stunning deal for Wirtz before the attacking midfielder made the huge decision to join Liverpool instead.

Liverpool signed Wirtz for a club-record fee of £100million, and it could become the new British transfer record if add-ons take the deal to £116m (€136m / $158m).

Williams, meanwhile, was the subject of a transfer battle involving Barcelona and Bayern. Barca agreed personal terms with the winger but he opted to stay at Athletic Club by penning a massive new 10-year deal in Bilbao.

As per The Athletic, Bayern have reignited their interest in Chelsea forward Nkunku after missing out on both Wirtz and Williams.

The report explains how Bayern ‘first expressed an interest in Nkunku in 2024′ before also making contact in January.

The Frenchman did not head to Bavaria in either of those cases, though a transfer is much more likely this time around. Nkunku is desperate to leave Chelsea so he can become a regular starter elsewhere.

Bayern remain big fans of Nkunku after he previously shone in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He was even named the Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2021-22.

Chelsea ‘will insist on a permanent deal’ for the 27-year-old as they look to recoup funds after splashing out on the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

Manchester United have also held ‘discussions’ over a summer deal for Nkunku, but Bayern are currently best-placed to land him.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 11 that Bayern are looking to finally get a move for Nkunku over the line, and that it is inevitable he will be leaving Chelsea.

The Blues originally paid £52m for Nkunku and want £35m (€40.5m / $47.5m) to let him leave this summer. While Chelsea have not been able to make a profit on Nkunku, they look set to do far better when it comes to Veiga.

DON’T MISS 👉 Critical factor leads Ethan Nwaneri to massive Arsenal transfer decision amid shock Chelsea links

Bayern eyeing Christopher Nkunku and Renato Veiga

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on July 2 that Bayern have added Veiga to their centre-back shortlist, viewing him as a possible replacement for Kim Min-jae.

According to an update from German outlet Bild, Bayern view the 21-year-old as a defender with ‘tremendous potential’.

The Bavarians will have to pay Chelsea £30m (€35m / $41m) to sign Veiga. Chelsea know he has a bright future and want to be well compensated before signing off on his departure.

Chelsea could make significant profit on Veiga as he joined in a £12m deal in July last year.

The Portuguese has only made 18 appearances for Chelsea to date, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now looking at a fantastic £18m profit on Veiga that will bolster their financial situation. The deal shows that Chelsea’s strategy of hoovering up the best young talents around can sometimes work, as they can either make it into the first team or earn the club profit.

It is fair to say though that the jury is still out on Chelsea’s transfer policy considering the huge amount of money spent and the struggles of other players such as Nkunku.

Chelsea transfer news: Madueke verdict; shock exit claim

Meanwhile, Micah Richards has given his verdict on Noni Madueke potentially leaving Chelsea for Arsenal.

Chelsea have paid Brighton & Hove Albion an initial £55m (plus £5m in add-ons) to make Pedro their replacement for Nkunku.

But the Brazilian attacker is already being tipped to join one of two European titans.

Chelsea quiz: Leaver with the most appearances per year (2015-2024)