Chelsea are accelerating their efforts to sign two Dutch stars imminently, with negotiations for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato progressing, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues have reached agreements on personal terms with both players, who are enthusiastic about joining Enzo Maresca’s project at Stamford Bridge, as the club targets a Premier League title push.

Simons, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder, has dazzled at Leipzig, notching 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games last season.

Leipzig are holding firm on their £60 million (€69m / $80m) valuation, but Chelsea’s ongoing negotiations are progressing, with hopes of a breakthrough soon.

The versatile playmaker, deployable as a No. 10 or left-winger, is viewed as the perfect foil for Cole Palmer, especially after Joao Felix’s £43.7million departure to Al-Nassr freed up funds.

Ajax’s 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato, valued at £45 million (€52m), is also firmly on Chelsea’s radar, as TEAMtalk first revealed on May 30.

Ajax have rejected a £44million bid from the Blues for Hato, who plays as a centre-back, but can seamlessly slot in at left-back, and Chelsea are very hopeful of getting a deal done…

READ MORE 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea on verge of double Dutch signing

Talks with Ajax over a deal for Hato are ongoing, with Chelsea buoyed by Hato’s keenness to move.

With 111 Ajax appearances and six Netherlands caps, Hato is poised to challenge Marc Cucurella and provide defensive depth.

Chelsea’s aggressive transfer strategy, backed by their recent Club World Cup triumph, focuses on young, high-potential talents like Simons and Hato to align with Maresca’s dynamic system.

To meet UEFA financial regulations, the club is offloading players like Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, ensuring fiscal room for these high-profile signings.

With Arsenal and Bayern Munich monitoring Hato’s situation, Chelsea are under pressure to seal that deal, in particular, swiftly.

The pursuit of Simons and Hato underscores the Blues’ ambition to dominate domestically and in Europe, setting the stage for a blockbuster end to their transfer window.

They have high hopes of a title challenge in the coming season and both Hato and Simons are seen as players who can help them with that push.

RANKED 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Viktor Gyokeres into top 10

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 ‘Ruthless’ Chelsea accelerate seven-player ‘fire sale’ with England, France stars up for grabs

🔵 Garnacho makes Chelsea transfer feelings crystal clear as Man Utd learn chances of major sale

🔵 £47.5m Chelsea star close to exit as Enzo Maresca makes ruthless decision – sources

Chelsea QUIZ: Two clubs before