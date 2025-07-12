Chelsea set crazy Nicolas Jackson price with AC Milan ‘confident’ over deal

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be on the move

Chelsea are looking to make a massive profit when selling Nicolas Jackson but AC Milan believe they can sign the striker this summer regardless, according to a report.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in a £32million deal in July 2023. He has since notched 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea, which includes 13 goals from 37 matches last term.

Chelsea rate Jackson highly and believe he can develop into a top-class goalscorer, despite the 24-year-old having been guilty of some poor misses while in England.

But Jackson could end up leaving Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on September 1. Chelsea have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer to provide him with competition.

And Jackson did not respond well to Delap’s first start for Chelsea, coming off the bench against Flamengo in the Club World Cup before quickly getting sent off.

Pedro scoring a brace on his Chelsea debut has not helped Jackson’s cause either.

Clubs are starting to take notice of Jackson’s situation, believing there could be an opportunity to land him.

The Daily Mail have become the latest outlet to bring news of Milan’s interest in Jackson. The Italian giants have added him to their ‘six-man shortlist for a new centre-forward’ and are ‘confident’ about signing him after he ‘fell down the pecking order’ at Chelsea.

The Senegal international ‘fears he has lost the trust of Blues boss Enzo Maresca’.

Milan are in the market for a new striker following the departures of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic and want to use their good relationship with Chelsea to take Jackson to Italy.

Chelsea want £100m to sell Nicolas Jackson – report

Previous reports have put Jackson’s price tag at £50m (€58m / $67.5m), but this update claims it is actually a whopping £100m (€116m / $135m).

If this valuation is true then it represents a remarkable fee for a player who is still developing and appears to be third on Maresca’s striker pecking order.

Milan have signed players from Chelsea before, such as Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori. But if Chelsea’s £100m demand is true then it is hard to see Milan being able to forge an agreement, unless it is a loan deal.

It emerged on Thursday that Milan have made an enquiry to see if they can sign Jackson.

It was revealed on June 21 that fellow Serie A clubs Juventus and Napoli are also keen on him.

Barcelona have been tipped to enter talks over a shock loan move, too.

Jackson is one of several forwards who could leave Chelsea this summer as Maresca looks to streamline his squad. Noni Madueke is poised to join Arsenal, while Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix are all up for sale.

