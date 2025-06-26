Chelsea are on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who is a top target for Enzo Maresca, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the timeframe of the transfer.

The Blues are prioritising the signing of a new left-winger who can fill the void left by Jadon Sancho, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is also unavailable for selection.

Chelsea have assessed multiple targets and are focusing their efforts on Dortmund’s 20-year-old winger Gittens, who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in the Bundesliga.

The London-born youngster has made 107 appearances for Dortmund so far, notching 17 goals and 14 assists in the process.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are now advancing in talks with Dortmund over a deal for Gittens.

The forward has made it clear that he wants to join the Blues, and is waiting for the call to leave and is ready to formalise a contract.

A deal could even be struck in the next 24 hours. Dortmund are tough negotiators, but Chelsea are prepared to offer Gittens a six-year deal, and sources suggest there could be an option for another year included in the deal.

Jamie Gittens ‘worry’ assessed

Gittens found himself out of the Dortmund starting XI towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign, bringing into question whether a long-term Chelsea deal would be a risk.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jamie Hutchinson asked transfer correspondent Olly Clink: “Towards the end of the season, he (Gittens) wasn’t one of the first names on the Borussia Dortmund team sheet, do you think that will be a worry for Chelsea fans, or is it more about the potential that he’s got?”

Clink replied: “I think it might be a slight worry given the [reported] fee that’s being discussed here, £45million.

“I know we live in inflated times, but I think you could argue with some of the transfers Chelsea have made in recent times that they have certainly overpaid. It will be another very long contract again as well for Gittens.

“With any player like this, there is potential that they have maybe a brief period where they’re fantastic, and it’s all very exciting, and they’ve got loads of potential, but we’ve already seen a few of those transfers go wrong for Chelsea already, and with these extremely long contracts it then becomes a little bit more difficult to get them off the books.”

Chelsea, however, have done their due diligence on Gittens and believe he can be an astute signing for the present and future.

With negotiations ongoing and advanced, more developments are expected soon, with an agreement possible in the next 24 hours.

IN FOCUS – Gittens career timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.

➡️ He scored his last goal of the season, ending a three-month drought in the Bundesliga, in April 2025, going on to finish the 2024-25 season with 48 appearances, 12 goals and five assists before representing Dortmund at the Club World Cup.

