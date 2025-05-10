Chelsea have been given a transfer boost after learning that top winger Leroy Sane would rather join them than Tottenham Hotspur amid concerning reports over his Bayern Munich future.

Sane won two Premier League titles with Manchester City between 2016 and 2020 before returning to Germany by joining Bayern in a £55million deal. He has gone on to register 61 goals and 54 assists in 218 games for Bayern in all competitions, helping the Bavarians win four Bundesliga titles as well as other silverware such as the FIFA Club World Cup.

There has been uncertainty surrounding the forward’s future all season as his contract is due to expire on June 30. It has been suggested he could follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps by running down his terms before joining his next club on a free transfer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and a host of top Premier League clubs interested.

Bayern have made progress in their contract talks with Sane recently, though these discussions have once again stalled. As per the latest from Sky Germany, Sane ‘is not satisfied’ with the financial package Bayern have put on the table.

The Germany ace has appointed well-known agent Pini Zahavi as his new representative to both negotiate a better deal with Bayern and field interest from other sides.

It seems Sane is already thinking about life away from the German titans, as he has decided which clubs he would like to play for next.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the four main Premier League teams eyeing him on a free transfer.

Sane sees Chelsea and Arsenal as ‘top-notch’ clubs and would rather join them than Spurs or Newcastle, it is claimed.

A move to either Arsenal or Chelsea ‘appeals’ to the 29-year-old, as he believes they will both be in the mix for titles next season. Plus, Sane’s family would be keen on a move to London.

Further afield, Sane is enticed by the prospect of starring for Madrid or Barca in Spain. Zahavi has a close relationship with both of those clubs, too.

Leroy Sane wants £244k per week

As such, Chelsea now know they will need to fend off Arsenal, Madrid and Barca to land Sane in a bargain deal.

Plus, the Blues have been made aware of Sane’s wage demands. He wants at least €15million (£12.7m) per season, which works out at around £244,000 a week.

Sane could be a great signing for Chelsea given his availability and his pedigree as one of the best wingers in the world. Indeed, he has notched 113 goals in 410 career matches and has won league titles in both England and Germany, with Bayern team-mate Harry Kane having labelled him a ‘dangerous’ player.

Signing Sane would allow Enzo Maresca to strengthen his wide options while saving money for other positions such as centre-forward and central defence.

If Sane were to join Chelsea, then it could see Pedro Neto or Noni Madueke play on the left more often, as he is mainly a right-sided winger.

