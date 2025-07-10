Unlucky Chelsea star agrees exit, as AC Milan make enquiry for Blues attacker

Djordje Petrovic has ‘accepted’ his next move away from Chelsea, while AC Milan have reportedly joined three other big European clubs in taking a look at Blues striker Nicolas Jackson.

Petrovic joined Chelsea from MLS side New England Revolution in August 2023. The goalkeeper made more appearances than expected during his debut season at Stamford Bridge following an injury to Robert Sanchez, playing 31 times across all competitions.

Petrovic impressed Chelsea fans with his generally solid displays, which proved to be more reliable than those of Sanchez.

As such, Petrovic was unlucky to be shipped off to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg on loan last term.

The Serbian showed his quality in France, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior calling him a ‘world-class’ keeper. Petrovic was also nominated for the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Despite being arguably one of Chelsea’s better shot-stoppers, Enzo Maresca left Petrovic at home for the Club World Cup, selecting the likes of Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders instead.

It emerged on Wednesday that Bournemouth had come forward with an ‘official bid’ to make Petrovic their new No 1.

He has a gentlemen’s agreement with Chelsea which means he can leave for £25m this summer.

As per an update from Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth are ‘confident’ of signing the 25-year-old.

Petrovic has ‘accepted’ a move to Bournemouth and the ‘final green light from Chelsea [is] expected soon’.

Petrovic is due to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at the Vitality Stadium, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea. Kepa did well under Andoni Iraola and subsequently earned a £5m switch to Arsenal.

Jackson could follow Petrovic and Kepa out of Chelsea. The chances of the striker leaving west London are growing as he is frustrated that Chelsea have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to provide him with more competition.

Chelsea previously viewed Jackson as ‘untouchable’, but it emerged on June 21 that the Blues’ firm stance has softened.

Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Italian giants Milan have ‘enquired’ about Jackson’s availability.

The approach came amid Milan’s talks to sign Gent’s Archie Brown, who has the same agents as Jackson.

The latter is a long-term target of Milan’s as they were beaten to his signing by Chelsea in summer 2023.

The Rossoneri have been informed that it would only take a big offer to convince Maresca’s side to sell, but they want to be kept aware of the situation regardless.

Milan the latest club to monitor Nicolas Jackson

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has previously revealed that fellow Serie A clubs Juventus and Napoli are also keen on Jackson.

Plus, it was claimed on Wednesday that Barcelona could enter surprise talks to sign the 24-year-old on loan.

Chelsea have always believed in Jackson’s potential and initially signed Delap to compete with him.

But Chelsea chiefs have become concerned about the Senegal international’s disciplinary record after he picked up his latest red card against Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

New arrival Pedro netted a fantastic brace on his debut and this could also help to push Jackson out of Chelsea.

Nothing is advanced yet, but Jackson is certainly a player to keep an eye on as top clubs around Europe are starting to circle.

