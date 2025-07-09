‘Official bid’ made for ‘world-class’ Chelsea star with gentlemen’s agreement to aid deal

Bournemouth have made a move to sign Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea, with the likely transfer fee having been revealed amid a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’.

Petrovic joined Chelsea from MLS outfit New England Revolution in August 2023, moving to Stamford Bridge in a £14million deal. The goalkeeper went on to make 31 appearances for Chelsea during his debut season, capitalising on Robert Sanchez’s injury woes.

Despite Petrovic impressing, he was loaned out to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg last summer.

Petrovic kept 10 clean sheets in 31 games for Strasbourg, helping them finish seventh in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The Serbia international put in a host of great performances for Strasbourg, leading manager Liam Rosenior to call him ‘world-class’, as well as a nomination for the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Petrovic is now back in west London, having been left out of Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad, and a permanent transfer beckons as Enzo Maresca would rather use Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and potentially teenager Mike Penders in the new campaign. That is despite some fans seeing Petrovic as a more reliable keeper than Sanchez.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bournemouth have ‘submitted [an] opening, official bid to Chelsea for Petrovic’.

The 25-year-old is ‘keen on the move’ and ‘negotiations are ongoing’ between the two clubs’. Bournemouth are ‘hopeful of getting [the] deal done’, despite several other clubs including Sunderland and Leeds United casting admiring glances in Petrovic’s direction.

The Athletic’s Chelsea correspondent, Simon Johnson, has stated that there is a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in place between the Blues and Petrovic which will allow him to leave for £25m (€29m / $34m) this summer.

The exact value of Bournemouth’s proposal has yet to emerge, but if it is close to that £25m figure then the transfer could soon be agreed.

READ NEXT 🔵 £65m Chelsea duo wanted by Bayern Munich as Blues spy transfer masterclass

Leeds, Sunderland could miss out on Djordje Petrovic

TEAMtalk revealed on May 9 that Leeds were seriously considering a move for Petrovic after deciding to replace Illan Meslier.

Sky Sports Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri claimed last week that Sunderland had agreed to steal two targets from Leeds, one of them being Petrovic.

But Romano disputes this, stating in his latest update that ‘nothing was done’ between Petrovic and Sunderland.

Instead, Petrovic could soon become Bournemouth’s new No 1. Coincidentally, he looks set to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth from Chelsea.

Kepa impressed with Bournemouth and has since joined Arsenal in a £5m deal, where he will provide David Raya with competition and backup.

Chelsea transfer news: ‘Serious’ move; verdict on shock talks

Meanwhile, Benfica are ‘serious’ about landing a Chelsea player, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Noni Madueke is another star who could depart Chelsea this summer amid surprise interest from Arsenal.

A pundit has labelled the move a ‘head-scratching’ one from Arsenal.

QUIZ: Leaver with the most appearances per year (2015-2024)