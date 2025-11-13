Chelsea could submit a late offer to sign Endrick on loan from Real Madrid before Lyon, according to a report.

The Chelsea Chronicle claim Enzo Maresca’s side are ‘ready to make a January move for Endrick’, giving him the chance to ‘rebuild his career in England’. Chelsea are ‘huge admirers’ of the striker and have ‘kept close tabs on his situation’ in recent months.

The Blues are supposedly ready ‘take a chance on Endrick‘ by disrupting Lyon’s talks for him, with the French club ‘working on a deal’ of their own.

Endrick: The story so far

Scored a host of goals at youth level before becoming Palmeiras’ youngest-ever player

Helped Palmeiras win back-to-back Brazilian Serie A titles in 2022 and 2023

Made his senior Brazil debut in November 2023

Endrick ‘would love’ the opportunity to reunite with Estevao at Stamford Bridge. The pair came through the Palmeiras academy together and remain ‘good friends’.

Graeme Bailey has told The Chelsea Chronicle that Maresca ‘has room in his star-studded squad for another striker in January’, with Endrick seemingly emerging as a top target.

Chelsea’s alleged interest in the Brazilian wonderkid comes after he rejected their advances in December 2022 to strike a pre-agreement with Real Madrid.

Striker set for early Real Madrid exit

Endrick moved to the Spanish capital for an initial €35million – plus €25m in potential add-ons – in July 2024, after he turned 18.

However, Madrid are ready to sanction a loan move in January as the teenager has featured just once this season so far.

Our transfer correspondent Dean Jones revealed on October 28 that Madrid have set three conditions before letting Endrick leave.

Chelsea are not the only English club to have been linked with the player, as Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

But Lyon are frontrunners to sign Endrick, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they are in ‘advanced’ talks with Madrid.

Chelsea can do better than Endrick

If Chelsea were to hijack Lyon’s move for Endrick, then they could be making a mistake.

Madrid will only let him leave on a straight loan, which means Chelsea would be improving a player for one of their Champions League rivals. Maresca would get no long-term benefit out of the deal.

Plus, Endrick has not exactly lit up European football so far. His record at Madrid stands at an underwhelming seven goals in 38 appearances. Endrick has fantastic potential, though it could take Maresca a lot of work to help him improve in six months.

Plus, Chelsea have an inexperienced squad, and Endrick would only be adding to that notion.

It would make far more sense if they brought in a more experienced centre-forward to help out the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is a good option, and he could be signed for a bargain fee in January.