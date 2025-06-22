Chelsea ‘enter negotiations’ to sign second Man Utd striker target

Chelsea could hand Manchester United another setback in the transfer market by signing Randal Kolo Muani after their swoop for Liam Delap, as per a report, with the Blues plotting two more attacking deals.

Delap had been in advanced talks to join Man Utd after they identified him as their top striker target. However, United’s pursuit of the Englishman hit a roadblock when they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, which saw their Champions League aspirations go up in smoke.

Delap wanted European football when leaving Ipswich Town, ideally the Champions League, and he therefore rejected United to join Chelsea in a £30million deal.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea want to sign a versatile forward to replace Christopher Nkunku as well as a right-footed left winger following Jadon Sancho’s return to United.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Chelsea have set their sights on Kolo Muani to fill the role of versatile attacker.

The France international typically operates as a centre-forward but can play as a winger on either flank if needed.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Kolo Muani and have ‘entered into negotiations’ to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Enzo Maresca’s side have started a transfer battle with Juventus, who signed Kolo Muani on loan in January.

It was previously unclear if Juve were willing to sign Kolo Muani permanently, but they have been convinced to do so after his great end to the campaign.

He has netted six goals in his last eight matches, which includes a brace in Juve’s 5-0 thrashing of Al Ain in their opening Club World Cup game.

But these goalscoring exploits have caught Chelsea’s attention too and the 26-year-old is now facing a big decision on where to go next.

PSG originally spent £77m to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023. They will likely take a financial hit when selling the player, having set his price at somewhere between £50-70m, as per various reports.

Kolo Muani heading to Stamford Bridge would see United’s striker options diminish further. It emerged on June 1 that United’s head of recruitment Christopher Vivell had added Kolo Muani to his four-man striker shortlist.

The 31-cap international has long been linked with both United and Tottenham Hotspur, but now it seems Chelsea are best-placed to bring him to the Premier League.

Chelsea evaluating forward targets

Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike would be Chelsea’s preferred option, though they are refusing to meet his massive £84m price tag.

Chelsea sources have usually insisted that these new arrivals will compete with Nicolas Jackson, rather than replace him.

But Jackson’s future is now in question after he picked up another red card during Chelsea’s shock 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

Jackson had only just come off the bench to replace Delap, who was making his first start, and his head was clearly in the wrong place.

Two Serie A sides are thought to have made contact for the Senegalese.

While Chelsea are in talks for Kolo Muani, it could be argued that there are better options out there if they are searching for a versatile player who can shine as an attacking midfielder, striker or winger.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Arsenal are unfazed by Aston Villa’s big demands for Morgan Rogers as they are both big admirers of him.

Other options for Chelsea include Brighton & Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro and Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United.

