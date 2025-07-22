Chelsea leader Enzo Fernandez is open to joining Real Madrid this summer after the Spanish titans supposedly drew up a stunning €150million (£130m / $175.5m) offer for him, with a report claiming three players could be sold to help facilitate the transfer.

Fernandez became the most expensive player in British footballing history in January 2023 when Chelsea agreed a £107m deal with Benfica to sign him, a move which has since been surpassed by Moises Caicedo and Florian Wirtz. Fernandez initially struggled to live up to that massive price tag but has since emerged into one of Chelsea’s key players.

The central midfielder managed nine goals and 17 assists in 53 matches last term, helping Chelsea win the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup while also qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Fernandez is Chelsea’s vice-captain and usually leads the team when skipper Reece James is injured.

The Argentina star is contracted to Chelsea until 2032, but that has not stopped rumours circling about a potential summer exit.

The Spanish press have repeatedly talked up the prospect of Fernandez heading to Madrid and there has now been an update. As per Fichajes, he has ‘said yes’ to Madrid and given a blockbuster transfer the ‘green light’.

Fernandez is keen on joining Madrid this summer, even if the move would ruin his relationship with Chelsea fans.

He has been ‘seduced’ by the opportunity to take part in Xabi Alonso’s project and elevate his own game to another level.

‘The ball is now in Chelsea’s court,’ the report claims. Madrid have allegedly prepared a €150m bid for Fernandez that could smash their transfer record.

Jude Bellingham cost Los Blancos a total of €133m, while Eden Hazard move from Chelsea to the Bernabeu for an initial €100m. Hazard’s transfer had the potential to rise to beyond €150m through add-ons but never hit that mark as he failed to live up to expectations.

Fichajes add that Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia are all up for sale and may help to fund a thrilling move for Fernandez.

Rodrygo would be the biggest of those three departures, and he has been linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Alonso has requested the signing of a new midfielder to help his side dictate the tempo of games better and Fernandez has emerged as the outstanding candidate.

Enzo Fernandez an ambitious target for Real Madrid

Sources informed TEAMtalk in May that Chelsea could consider selling the 24-year-old if the right offer arrives, as only Cole Palmer and Caicedo are viewed as being untouchable in their squad.

It emerged on Saturday that Madrid have selected five potential Galacticos to add to their team in the future, with Fernandez among them.

Of course, Chelsea have lost players to Madrid before, most notably Hazard and Thibaut Courtois. Hazard is one of Chelsea’s best-ever players but a series of injury and fitness issues stopped him from recreating that magic in Spain.

While Chelsea fans still adore Hazard, Courtois left in far worse circumstances as he ran down his contract and refused to report for pre-season training when forcing through a move to Madrid.

It has been widely reported that the goalkeeper’s family lived in Madrid and that his main aim was to live with them once again, though the manner in which he left means Chelsea fans are unlikely to ever forgive him.

