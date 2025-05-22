Chelsea are stepping up their search for a long-term No.1, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that two names have been placed on their goalkeeping wishlist ahead of the summer window.

We understand that highly-rated Parma stopper Zion Suzuki and Burnley’s James Trafford have both been identified as targets for the Blues.

While bolstering the frontline and adding wide options remains the top priority for new boss Enzo Maresca, Stamford Bridge chiefs are taking a serious look at their options between the sticks.

A reliable figure in goal has eluded Chelsea in recent seasons and the club view this summer as the perfect opportunity to lay the groundwork for future stability.

Suzuki, just 21, has caught the eye in Serie A with a string of commanding performances, and Parma will demand a premium for his services.

The Japan international- widely regarded as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in Europe – ticks plenty of boxes for Maresca’s possession-based, playing out-from-the-back philosophy, combining lightning-fast reflexes with composure under pressure.

Suzuki has previously been heavily linked with a move to rivals Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they will reignite their interest if Ruben Amorim looks to bring in more competition, or even a replacement, for Andre Onana.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea reignite pursuit of Dutch star as club chief gives honest exit admission

Chelsea big admirers of Burnley stopper James Trafford

Meanwhile, Trafford has emerged as another serious contender for Chelsea following an impressive campaign at Turf Moor, in which he’s kept an incredible 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship games, playing a key role in Burnley’s promotion.

The 22-year-old England youth international is valued at around £40m by Burnley, with Newcastle also circling, as reported on May 19.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the former Manchester City man last summer and are now weighing up whether to reignite their interest.

Sources say the current trio- Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and Djordje Petrovic (who is on loan with Strasbourg) – have failed to fully convince, with Sanchez in particular coming under scrutiny after several costly errors.

A comprehensive review of the goalkeeping department is expected at Cobham, although any major moves may hinge on whether Chelsea can secure Champions League football for next season.

With both Suzuki and Trafford attracting rival interest across Europe, Chelsea know they’ll need to move smartly – and decisively – if they want to land one of their preferred targets.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Disgruntled Man Utd ace open to big-money exit as Euro giants prepare bid – sources

🔵 Todd Boehly throws Arsenal transfer into doubt with Chelsea Club World Cup reveal

🔵 Chelsea star ‘80%’ likely to make shock Real Madrid switch amid ‘ADVANCED’ talks – report

Chelsea QUIZ: Most expensive signing per year, 2013-24