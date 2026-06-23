Alonso to oversee incredible £241m Chelsea exodus with SIX up for sale

At least six players are in line to depart Chelsea

There will be massive changes to the Chelsea squad this summer, with at least six players expected to leave and two signings planned, according to a trusted source.

Chelsea continue to plan for the future, with rising stars Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha, Valentin Barco and Dastan Satpaev all joining this summer. However, one player who became frustrated with Chelsea eyeing the future rather than the present is Marc Cucurella, which prompted his €60million (£52m) switch to Real Madrid.

Enzo Fernandez could follow Cucurella to the Bernabeu. Fernandez has repeatedly spoken about his desire to live in Madrid amid interest from Los Blancos.

Returning manager Jose Mourinho is searching for an elite star to improve his midfield ranks, and Fernandez is among the options being considered.

The Athletic have now confirmed that Chelsea are ‘prepared to sell’ the Argentine if a huge bid worth £120m comes in.

Xabi Alonso’s side are also considering the departures of strikers Liam Delap and Marc Guiu. Delap is a ‘real contender’ to leave after struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Delap’s drop in form, Chelsea want £40m to sell the Englishman.

Guiu has great potential, though Chelsea are open to his exit either through a loan or permanent deal. They paid just €6m for Guiu and feel he is now worth €25m (£21.5m).

Fellow striker Joao Pedro, though, will not be allowed to leave, despite being chased by Barcelona.

Centre-back Axel Disasi is up for sale after returning from his loan spell at relegated West Ham United. He is available for £20m, while wantaway goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is valued at £15m.

Then there is promising winger Tyrique George. If Everton opt against signing their loanee permanently for £25m, then Chelsea will allow other clubs to bid for him.

The report adds that Caleb Wiley, Kendry Paez and Deivid Washington are all set to be loaned out. Keeper Gabriel Slonina could either be loaned or sold, while David Datro Fofana is preparing to leave permanently.

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Two new signings wanted at Chelsea

Chelsea have received multiple enquiries for defender Trevoh Chalobah, but they are ‘in no rush’ to sell as he is ‘highly regarded’ at the club.

In terms of new additions, The Athletic state that Alonso is searching for a centre-back and versatile attacker.

Crystal Palace centre-half Maxence Lacroix is among Chelsea’s ‘main targets’ in defence, while Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers is an option to elevate Alonso’s forward line.

The latter will cost £80-100m, and Chelsea would have to fend off Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to get him.

Reports in Spain suggest Chelsea have made contact for a Real Madrid midfielder.

We can confirm Chelsea are among seven clubs monitoring a Tottenham Hotspur star who is pushing for a move, too.