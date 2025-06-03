Chelsea are seriously considering an approach for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons as they look to make multiple statement additions, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder is emerging as one of the hottest prospects in the summer transfer window, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Sources indicate that Chelsea are primed to launch a formal approach for the RB Leipzig star, having recently reached out to his representatives to discuss a potential move.

The Blues see Simons as a dynamic addition to their midfield, capable of unlocking defences with his creativity and flair.

Tottenham are also in the race, having made initial contact with Simons’ camp in January. However, Spurs have yet to advance their interest, potentially giving Chelsea an edge.

Arsenal, long-term admirers of the former PSV Eindhoven standout, have Simons on their radar but are yet to make a concrete move.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have listed him as a viable option, with manager Arne Slot keen to bring the versatile midfielder to Anfield.

Chelsea eye swoop for Simons

Simons, whose contract with Leipzig runs until 2027, is said to be enthusiastic about a Premier League move but prioritizes a club that can guarantee regular first-team football.

His time at Leipzig has been productive but inconsistent, prompting the Bundesliga side to consider offers around £65m – a figure that reflects his potential despite recent critiques of his form.

Simons has made 76 appearances in total for Leipzig, notching 21 goals and 23 assists in the process, so is a prolific scorer and creator.

Chelsea’s interest aligns with their strategy of investing in young, high-potential talents, while Tottenham view Simons as a key piece in their attacking rebuild.

Arsenal’s hesitation may stem from their focus on other targets, but their interest remains alive. Liverpool, with their Dutch contingent, could offer a culturally familiar destination, though competition for midfield spots is fierce and they have focus on higher priority targets.

Leipzig’s willingness to negotiate has opened the door for a transfer battle, with Simons’ preference for consistent game time likely to shape his decision.

As the transfer window heats up, the Premier League’s elite are poised to make their moves, with Simons’ next step set to be decided.

