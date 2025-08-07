Chelsea ready £52m bid to sign ‘extraordinary’ Barcelona star before Man Utd

Chelsea have drawn up an offer worth €60million (£52m / $70m) as they look to sign Manchester United-linked Fermin Lopez from Barcelona, as per a report, and he could be among a trio of players to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had a busy summer, adding the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato to their squad. Highly rated Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian has also arrived in west London after a deal was agreed for him in June 2024.

Having made a host of signings both in this window and in previous years, Chelseaneeded to streamline their squad, and they have done just that.

Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djorjde Petrovic, Marcus Bettinelli, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Lesley Ugochukwu, Bashir Humphrey and Ishe Samuels-Smith have all left on permanent deals.

They could be followed out of Stamford Bridge by players such as Christopher Nkunku, David Datro Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah, too.

According to CaughtOffside, it is possible that Lopez could swap Barcelona for Chelsea this summer, as Enzo Maresca’s side are ‘preparing a bid in the region of €60m’ for his services.

Chelsea ‘are not done with their big summer spending’ and hold ‘strong interest’ in Lopez as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

Chelsea are ‘prepared to pay big’ for Lopez. They have been made aware that Barca chiefs are considering selling the 22-year-old to ease financial concerns.

It emerged recently that Marcus Rashford is among six players Barca still need to register with LaLiga, and letting Lopez depart would aid that process.

The Barca board are ‘split’ over Lopez’s potential sale, while a ‘substantial’ offer is expected to be enough to prise him away from the Camp Nou.

The two-cap Spain international – who has been labelled ‘extraordinary’ and ‘exceptional’ by national team manager Luis de la Fuente – has ‘turned down’ interest from the Saudi Pro League as he wants to continue starring at a high level in Europe.

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Lopez amid rival interest from Man Utd. The report claims United are ‘big fans’ of the playmaker and have him ‘on their radar’, though Chelsea want to strike a deal first.

Lopez could join Chelsea after RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons and United’s own Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 30 that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Simons. They are in advanced talks with Leipzig, who want around £60m (€69m / $80m) to sell.

The Blues have also opened talks with Garnacho’s camp and are working on agreeing a contract with the Argentina winger.

READ NEXT 🔵 Chelsea to complete ‘no brainer’ Alejandro Garnacho signing as Man Utd are snookered over fee

Simons, Garnacho and Lopez all Chelsea targets

Once this hurdle has been overcome, Chelsea will enter formal talks with United.

Garnacho has signalled a clear preference for Chelsea this summer. He has been told to find a new club as he does not get on with United boss Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea’s plan is to pit Garnacho against Gittens for the left wing role, while Simons would provide Cole Palmer with competition and cover in the No 10 position.

Lopez would add another dimension to Maresca’s midfield as he can operate in either of the No 8 or No 10 roles.

Although, Fabrizio Romano said recently that Lopez is ‘fully focused on Barca’ while attempting to cool speculation of a summer transfer.

Chelsea sent warning; latest on Rashford at Barca

An observer has claimed Simons ‘will go to’ Chelsea, though they have been warned about potential ‘attitude problems’.

Elsewhere, Rashford is gunning to make a big impression on Barca players, fans and coaches.

A report has claimed that several players have been left starstruck by his arrival.

POLL: Chelsea’s best signing from LaLiga (past 10 years)