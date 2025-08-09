Chelsea hope to conclude the exit of rarely-seen striker David Datro Fofana in the coming weeks with sides in Italy and France leading the chase, while sources have come clean on Wolves’ chances of securing a deal.

The Ivory Coast international forward moved to Stamford Bridge in January 2023, but has failed to make an impact at Chelsea, with the Blues sending him out on three separate loans since. Now, after suffering a season-ending injury while with Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe SK in February, the striker is now back to full fitness and has been given the green light to seal a permanent move away from the club.

Sources can now reveal that interest in Fofana continues to rise after his return to full fitness. Following his clearance by Chelsea’s medical staff on August 2, more teams are exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old, who is a long way down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order.

In France, Toulouse and OGC Nice have asked for information about the striker’s situation. Both clubs are genuinely interested, although Toulouse could face difficulties matching Fofana’s salary expectations.

INEOS-owned Nice, on the other hand, are seen as potentially more capable of meeting both the financial and sporting demands, even if the contacts are still in their initial phase.

Meanwhile, interest from Italy remains alive, with several Serie A clubs on the Chelsea player’s tracks.

Instead, despite recent reports, there doesn’t seem to be any confirmation of any concrete moves from Wolves, as the Premier League side is currently focusing on other attacking profiles.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Molde in early 2023 and is under contract until 2029, is open to a new challenge with the right project. Chelsea are willing to sell this summer for a suitable fee.

The coming days could prove decisive, as more clubs weigh up their options and the race for Fofana begins to take clearer shape.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have taken pole position in the race to sign a second Ajax defensive talent of the summer after Jorrel Hato, with the Blues working on beating several other Premier League sides to an upcoming 17-year-old gem, sources can reveal.

The next big signing for the first team, though, could well be Alejandro Garnacho and with the Blues accelerating their pursuit of the Manchester United winger, sources have indicated a likely timeline for the big-money deal.

The Blues could finance both those moves by the sale of Nicolas Jackson and the Senegalese striker has now made his feelings clear on a move to Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side look to sign a prolific No.9 to step into the shoes of Liverpool target Alexander Isak.

