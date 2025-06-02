Nico Williams is among the targets at Chelsea

Chelsea have three targets in mind as they look to bolster the left wing position after signing Liam Delap, with a journalist detailing the blockbuster summer being planned at Stamford Bridge.

Delap is currently undergoing a medical ahead of officially joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town. The Blues have agreed personal terms with Delap and have activated his £30million (€36m / $41m) relegation release clause.

The centre-forward had been in talks with Manchester United. But he rejected the Red Devils after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently opted to join Chelsea instead, with the lure of playing Champions League football and hooking up with his former Manchester City teammate, Cole Palmer, proving key.

Delap has been told he will be an important player in west London, with the 22-year-old set to battle Nicolas Jackson for a starting spot up front.

Chelsea are plotting several more transfers after Delap to build on their Europa Conference League triumph, go far in the Club World Cup and also set up a successful 2025-26 campaign.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, a right-footed left winger is Chelsea’s ‘next priority’ once Delap has been signed.

Athletic Club ace Nico Williams, Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens are the three main targets ‘under consideration’.

This transfer objective is separate to the talks for Jadon Sancho and is more linked with Mykhailo Mudryk’s absence. He has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test and has been waiting for the result of his B sample for months.

Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Sancho over his potential wage and will sign him for £20-25m (up to €30m / $34m) if he agrees to take a significant pay cut.

The new left winger Chelsea are targeting could then provide Sancho with competition for a starting place.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea have a great relationship with Elite Project Group, who represent both Gittens and Sancho.

This could help Gittens’ prospective move from Dortmund to reach completion.

TEAMtalk revealed on April 29 that Chelsea have held talks with Dortmund over the 20-year-old and that a swap deal is possible.

Williams is also a target for Arsenal, while Barcelona have recently cooled their interest in the Spain star. He has an enticing €58m (£49m / $66m) exit clause, though his big wage demands could make life difficult for Chelsea.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is reportedly aiming to join Chelsea. He has been told to leave United by Ruben Amorim and hopes to stay in the Premier League.

United want £60m (€71m / $81m) before selling Garnacho to an English rival.

Chelsea extremely busy in transfer market

Jacobs adds that Chelsea could add a third forward to their ranks this summer as Christopher Nkunku is on his way out.

This new signing could either be a No 9 or a versatile attacking midfielder, such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 8 that Rogers is open to leaving Villa if they are forced to sell him due to PSR complications.

Chelsea also need to strengthen their centre-back options. Dean Huijsen was a top target but he has joined Real Madrid instead.

Jacobs states that Jorrel Hato ‘remains a possibility in defence’. This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Chelsea have made fresh contact with Ajax for the Dutchman and could soon begin formal negotiations.

Chelsea want to beat the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to Hato, who can operate as either a left-back or centre-half.

We understand Chelsea want to add two new centre-backs to their squad and have also shortlisted Lazio’s Mario Gila.

Chelsea transfer news: Shock link; Sancho warning

Meanwhile, United have reportedly made a surprise approach for a Chelsea forward after missing out on Delap.

There have been rumours Chelsea could send Sancho straight back to Old Trafford, but they are trying to make his signing work for them.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been warned it would be a mistake to let Sancho go.

IN FOCUS – Gittens career timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Born in 2004, Gittens was honed mainly in the Reading academy (with a brief stint at Chelsea) before moving to Manchester City at under-14 level.

➡️ Gittens spent two years with City before moving to Germany to join the Borussia Dortmund academy.

➡️ In the 2021-22 season, Gittens scored six goals in four games in the UEFA Youth League for Dortmund’s U18s.

➡️ He earned his Bundesliga debut for the senior team in April 2022, coming on as a sub against Wolfsburg.

➡️ In July 2022, he helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship as a starter in the final.

➡️ He scored his first Bundesliga goal in August 2022, four days after turning 18.

➡️ In February 2023, he came on as a sub against Chelsea to make his Champions League debut.

➡️ Gittens was called up by England’s U21s for the first time in September 2023.

➡️ He scored his first Champions League goal – and got an assist in the same game – against AC Milan in November 2023.

➡️ He featured as a late sub in the Champions League final in June 2024 as Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

➡️ Gittens scored braces on his first Bundesliga and Champions League appearances of the new season in August and September 2024 respectively.

➡️ He reached 10 goals for the season, for the first time in his career, by January 2025 – by which point he already had five assists for the season to his name too.