Chelsea remain open to selling centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, despite his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, and TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace are plotting a move.

The Eagles have emerged as persistent admirers of the 25-year-old, though their pursuit hinges on the uncertain future of their star centre-back, Marc Guehi, who has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

As Chelsea eye a new central defender to bolster their backline, Chalobah’s future likely lies away from the club.

Chalobah, a product of Chelsea’s esteemed academy, has proven his worth in recent seasons, showcasing composure, athleticism, and versatility across centre-back and defensive midfield roles.

His performances at the end of the 2024/25 campaign earned him plaudits, yet the Blues’ hierarchy seems intent on reshaping their defensive options. Chalobah impressed on loan with Palace, too, before being recalled by the Blues in January.

The club’s openness to offers for Chalobah stems from their desire to streamline the squad and fund new signings, with a top-tier central defender on their radar.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, names like Jorel Hato and Mario Gila are on the Chelsea’s list, signalling their ambition to strengthen their backline further.

Guehi out, Chalobah in for Palace?

Palace’s interest in Chalobah is no surprise, especially after a successful loan spell. Oliver Glasner’s side value his Premier League experience and potential for growth, viewing him as an ideal addition to their defensive unit.

However, any move for Chalobah is contingent on Guehi’s situation. The England international is a prime target for Newcastle and Tottenham, and his departure could trigger Palace’s push for Chalobah.

Guehi’s valuation is around £45m, which underscores his importance, and Palace are unlikely to pursue Chalobah without clarity on their captain’s future.

For Chalobah, the preference is clear: he wants to fight for his place at Chelsea, where he has spent his entire professional career.

Yet, with the club’s willingness to listen to offers and their pursuit of new defenders, his opportunities may dwindle. As the transfer window progresses, Chalobah’s fate will likely depend on Chelsea’s incomings and Palace’s ability to navigate Guehi’s potential exit.

