Chelsea to green light striker sale as ‘contact made’ and interest confirmed – sources

Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana has returned to training following an injury, and the Blues are ready to sell the player for the right price amid growing interest.

The 22-year-old has had loan spells with Union Berlin, Burnley, and Goztepe over the past two seasons, notching eight goals in 41 appearances combined for the three clubs.

Fofana returned to Chelsea from his Goztepe loan early in February after sustaining a serious knee injury, but he has now returned to full fitness.

The Ivorian joined Chelsea from Molde in early 2023 and now he is looking to regain the form that made him one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe.

His physical condition has improved significantly, and Fofana is back fit and motivated for the coming campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that several clubs from France and Italy have already begun to show concrete interest, and key developments are expected in the coming days.

Contacts with some of these clubs have already begun, as Fofana is seen as a strong option in the market, despite his recent injury struggled.

READ MORE: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Luis Diaz in top 5

Chelsea will listen to offers for David Datro Fofana

Fofana is under contract with Chelsea until 2029 but Enzo Maresca is open to selling him this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

Sources suggest that the next few days will be key in deciding Fofana’s future, as the transfer market heats up.

The youngster could become the second striker to leave Chelsea this summer, following Armando Broja, who is set to join Burnley in a reported £20million transfer.

Nicolas Jackson could also follow, as he is considering his options following the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, which could see his minutes limited.

Christopher Nkunku, meanwhile, continues to be heavily linked with a Stamford Bridge exit. Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation and Inter Milan have also been linked.

19-year-old Chelsea striker Marc Guiu has also been loaned to Sunderland for the season.

Chelsea are expected to have a busy end to the transfer window in terms of outgoings and incomings. After officially confirming the signing of Jorrell Hato, more new faces could arrive.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Everton turn to Chelsea star as top target ‘pushed’ to join Nottingham Forest – report

🔵 Rising Chelsea star ‘wants to leave’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms serious interest

🔵 Garnacho and Hojlund decisions made with three Man Utd transfers now clear

Chelsea QUIZ: Biggest sales, 2018-2024