Chelsea have reportedly scheduled a pivotal new meeting with the representatives of Victor Osimhen as they push to finally sign the Napoli striker, though the Blues will have to work hard to prevent the Nigerian from making what many now believe to be his most likely next move.

Chelsea held talks with Osimhen and his camp last summer after it became clear he would not be staying at Napoli. But the Nigerian failed to secure a move to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Saudi Arabia, which left him in a precarious situation as he had been left out of Napoli’s Serie A squad.

Galatasaray subsequently rescued Osimhen by signing him on a season-long loan, and he has since fired in 33 goals in 38 matches.

Galatasaray fans are desperate for Osimhen to stay and have begun lobbying on social media, though that move appears unlikely.

As per Football Transfers, Chelsea are back in the mix for the lethal goalscorer and are ‘chasing a deal’ to bring him to the Premier League.

Chelsea are willing to meet his €75million (£63m / $83.5m) release clause, while Osimhen is open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

He idolises Didier Drogba and would love the opportunity to follow in his footsteps by starring in west London.

It is claimed that the ‘only major stumbling block’ for Osimhen to join Chelsea is his salary expectations.

TEAMtalk understands he wants £250,000 a week in Europe and £750k per week if he moves to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea, though, have worked hard to bring down their wage bill and do not want to pay players superstar money if they can help it.

Football Transfers state the Blues are set to hold ‘crunch talks’ with Osimhen’s entourage as they want to strike an agreement for him this week.

If this gets finalised, then Chelsea can trigger the 26-year-old’s exit clause.

Several strikers on Chelsea shortlist

Chelsea also hold interest in Liam Delap of Ipswich Town as they look to add a top No 9 to their team. But Delap is leaning towards joining Manchester United, forcing Chelsea to consider alternative options such as Osimhen.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Osimhen remains on United’s radar, too.

The Lagos-born star wants to play Champions League football next season. This means United would need to win the Europa League to sign him, while Chelsea would need to finish in the top five.

Sources state that the Middle East is Osimhen’s most likely destination due to the huge money at the disposal of Saudi Pro League clubs.

But if this happens then Chelsea will turn their full attention to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Enzo Maresca’s side have made a fresh approach for Sesko, who would cost around €70m (£59m / $78m).

Chelsea do not want to harm the development of current striker Nicolas Jackson, but they are well aware that a great striker needs to be signed to put them in the mix for the biggest honours.

