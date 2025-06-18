Newcastle United are worried Chelsea could beat them to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro this summer, according to a report, with at least three Premier League clubs keen on signing him for less than his £70million (€82m / $94m) valuation.

Brighton broke their transfer record when they paid Watford £30m to sign Pedro in summer 2023. Since then, the versatile forward – who can play as a central striker, No 10 or left winger – has notched 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances for Brighton.

Pedro was in good form during the 2024-25 campaign, managing 10 goals and seven assists in 30 games.

Pedro is of interest to numerous clubs in England and further afield as he is a proven Premier League goalscorer who, at the age of 23, has the potential to develop into an elite player.

The race for the Brazilian’s capture is heating up. As per talkSPORT, Newcastle are among Pedro’s admirers and are ‘readying a formal approach to Brighton’ to see if they can tee up a deal.

Although, Newcastle ‘are cautious of being dragged into a bidding war’ for Pedro as they do not want to overpay on their summer targets.

The Magpies ‘are particularly concerned about Chelsea‘ and ‘fear’ Enzo Maresca’s side could sign him first.

The Blues have poached plenty of players and members of staff from Brighton in recent years, including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and former boss Graham Potter.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a ‘long-term admirer’ of Pedro and hopes the player’s Brazilian compatriots Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton can convince him on a switch to St James’.

But Newcastle must watch out for Chelsea, who are always willing to spend big money when setting their sights on top players.

talkSPORT claim Pedro is valued at £70m by Brighton, though TEAMtalk understands he can actually be signed for £60m (€70m / $81m) this summer.

DON’T MISS ⚡ Chelsea decide ‘priority’ winger target after Nico Williams interest ‘cools’

Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool all like Joao Pedro

We revealed on May 16 that Liverpool are serious about signing Pedro as a replacement for Darwin Nunez. Pedro remains on Liverpool’s striker shortlist alongside Eintracht Frankfurt ace Hugo Ekitike.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Pedro after landing fellow striker Liam Delap, but TEAMtalk can confirm he is still a candidate to move to Stamford Bridge before next season.

Even after the addition of Delap, Chelsea want a versatile attacker who can operate either out wide or centrally, and Pedro fits the bill.

Sources confirmed to us on Monday that Newcastle are intensifying their efforts to sign Pedro to get the jump on Chelsea and Liverpool.

Pedro is ‘very keen’ to join Newcastle and this is a ‘very big week’ in deciding where the player will go, sources state.

Chelsea transfer news: Bayern target star; second Liverpool battle

👉 Bayern move for second Chelsea star after Nkunku, with Blues open to surprise sale

👉 Liverpool ramp up exciting winger swoop amid Chelsea threat

👉 Arsenal perfectly placed to steal €50m stalled Chelsea signing – sources

Joao Pedro emerging as a top star