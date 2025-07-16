Chelsea and Aston Villa are both keen on Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea remain serious contenders to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with the Blues in contact with his agents and despite reports on Wednesday revealing strong interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk understands that the 21-year-old is keen on a move to Chelsea as he prepares for life after United, with an Old Trafford exit almost certain.

Garnacho is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans and was left frustrated by his limited minutes last season, and his situation could spark a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Garnacho, known for his flair, pace, and goal-scoring ability, has caught Chelsea’s eye as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Despite recent signings like Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, manager Enzo Maresca sees Garnacho as a versatile winger who could thrive in his system.

Sources indicate that a move to London is highly appealing to Garnacho, who is excited by the prospect of joining Chelsea’s ambitious project.

The Blues have remained in touch with his camp over recent weeks, positioning themselves as frontrunners for the United outcast. However, Villa are equally determined to secure Garnacho’s signature…

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 New Chelsea bomb squad devised as Maresca looks to move on EIGHT unwanted stars – sources

Chelsea, Aston Villa keen on Garnacho, Tottenham also linked

With hopes of securing Champions League qualification in the coming season, Villa view Garnacho as a statement signing to elevate their squad.

Manager Unai Emery believes Garnacho’s direct style would complement their attacking setup, but they are wary of Chelsea’s interest and financial muscle.

Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail reported earlier today (July 16) that Villa are considering a move for Garnacho, along with Chelsea and Tottenham, with the player’s preference to stay in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed back on January 17 that Garnacho is open to joining Chelsea. That remains the case as the Blues weigh up a swoop despite signing a new left-winger in Gittens.

We understand that United, initially valuing Garnacho at £50m, are now open to lowering their asking price if the deal is structured favourably, potentially involving add-ons or performance-based clauses.

This shift could accelerate negotiations, as United aim to fund their own squad rebuild. Garnacho’s 2024/25 season (seven goals, four assists in 29 Premier League appearances) underscores his potential but lack of consistent minutes at United.

With Chelsea and Villa both in a race, Garnacho’s decision may hinge on playing time guarantees and the allure of London. As talks progress, his future will depend on who can offer him the best role and if Villa can move before Chelsea strike.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 True Chelsea stance on selling Nicolas Jackson to Man Utd revealed

🔵 Alan Shearer throws weight behind Chelsea title push as attacker’s bleak future assessed

🔵 Xabi Alonso ‘loves’ Chelsea ‘revelation’ as Real Madrid target ‘impossible mission’ – report

QUIZ: How well do you know Alejandro Garnacho?