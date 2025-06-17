Chelsea are moving away from Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens instead, with two trusted journalists providing the latest on their winger pursuits.

Having already improved their striker options with the capture of Liam Delap, Chelsea are now working on signing a new left winger as their next attacking addition. The Blues already have Mykhailo Mudryk in their squad, though there is uncertainty over his future.

Mudryk was provisionally banned in December after failing a drugs test. He insists he is innocent but has been waiting for the result of his B sample for months.

Jadon Sancho was also at Stamford Bridge during the 2024-25 campaign, though he has since returned to Manchester United.

Chelsea have paid a £5million (€6m / $7m) penalty fee to United so they do not have to sign Sancho permanently.

Enzo Maresca needs a new wide man to operate on the left flank next season and forge a deadly partnership with the likes of Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

Williams is one player Chelsea are big fans of. Indeed, it was claimed on June 5 that Chelsea were ready to trigger his €58m (£49.5m / $67m) release clause.

But according to David Ornstein, both Chelsea and Arsenal have ‘cooled’ their interest in Williams.

They are aware that Barcelona are in pole position to land the Spain star, with the player having greenlit such a move.

Bayern Munich are pushing hard to sign Williams too, though his preference is Barca as things stand.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Barca are ready to ‘activate’ Williams’ exit clause as he has given them his ‘total priority’.

While this is clearly a blow for Chelsea, they do have other forwards on their radar and are set to ramp up their move for Dortmund’s Gittens instead.

In a separate update, Romano has stated that Gittens is Chelsea’s ‘priority target’ at left wing.

They have already agreed a seven-year contract with the Englishman and will soon hold further talks with Dortmund.

Chelsea began the bidding for Gittens at £42m (€49m / $57m), but this offer was rejected as Dortmund want more money before selling.

The 20-year-old is eager to make the move so he can test himself out in the Premier League, having left Manchester City for the Dortmund academy in September 2020.

READ MORE 👉 Bayern move for second Chelsea star after Nkunku, with Blues open to surprise sale

Fofana, Garnacho also on Chelsea radar

Other winger options for Chelsea include Lyon ace Malick Fofana and Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho.

It emerged earlier on Tuesday that Chelsea have made a ‘verbal enquiry’ over Belgium international Fofana, who is available for £40m (€47m / $54m) this summer.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is hoping to stay in the Premier League when departing United in the coming weeks.

Returning to Gittens, TEAMtalk revealed on April 29 that Chelsea had entered talks with Dortmund over a possible deal.

Sources confirmed to us on June 4 that Chelsea were in a hurry to get the move over the line before the start of the Club World Cup.

That ultimately did not happen as Dortmund are holding firm in negotiations. Chelsea remain confident they will add Gittens to their squad, however.

Chelsea transfer news: Everton battle; Arsenal threat

➡ Chelsea join Everton in race for towering 17-goal striker; Approach made – sources

➡ Arsenal perfectly placed to steal €50m stalled Chelsea signing – sources

➡ Chelsea plan for ‘incredible’ youngster revealed as Sunderland plot move – sources

POLL: Chelsea’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the last decade