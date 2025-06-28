Chelsea strike total agreement over stunning forward signing

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jamie Gittens, with three sources including Fabrizio Romano providing the latest.

Gittens was born in London and spent time in the Reading, Chelsea and Manchester City academies before joining Dortmund’s youth ranks in September 2020. The left winger helped to replace Jadon Sancho following his big-money switch from Dortmund to Manchester United in July 2021.

Gittens has gone on to make 107 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, registering 17 goals and 14 assists in that time.

Gittens has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe. He possesses electric pace and has the ability to glide past opposition defenders before shooting or creating a chance for one of his team-mates.

The 20-year-old is now due to return to England and play in the Premier League for the very first time, where he will replace Sancho again.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins was the first to reveal that there is an ‘agreement’ in place between Dortmund and Chelsea for Gittens. ‘The winger will sign at Chelsea’, Hawkins added.

Romano followed up on Hawkins’ reveal by giving Gittens’ transfer to Chelsea his ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

The attacker ‘always wanted Chelsea’ and now the move is due to be completed after Dortmund ‘accepted Chelsea’s last bid’.

Chelsea want to register Gittens as quickly as possible and have scheduled his medical for ‘tonight’ (Saturday).

German outlet Bild stated on Friday that Dortmund were poised to accept Chelsea’s latest offer of €65million (£55.5m / $76m) for Gittens.

Jamie Gittens to join Chelsea

Enzo Maresca’s side had opened the bidding at €50m (£43m / $59m), but this was rejected by Dortmund.

Gittens had quickly agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea as he was eager to join their ranks soon after learning of such interest.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 4 that the Blues were hoping to strike a quick deal for Gittens so he could play for them at the Club World Cup. That did not quite work out as Dortmund held firm on their demands, though Chelsea have now succeeded in getting their man.

It emerged on June 17 that Chelsea had made the England U21 star their ‘priority’ target after learning that Nico Williams was closing in on a Barcelona move.

And sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Chelsea were on the cusp of signing Gittens.

He is set to become the latest City academy graduate to move to Stamford Bridge, following the likes of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and Romeo Lavia.

