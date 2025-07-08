Benfica are making serious moves to bring Joao Felix back to the Estadio da Luz, with the club working closely with super agent Jorge Mendes to thrash out a deal with Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea permanently in 2024 after an initial loan spell, but failed to make a big impact at Stamford Bridge and has since been in limbo.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan with AC Milan, but failed to convince the Italian side to pursue a permanent deal.

Benfica are now pushing to re-sign the Portuguese international. We understand that a loan is the preferred route for Benfica, who have already opened talks with Chelsea and are hoping to strike an agreement that sees the Blues cover part of Felix’s hefty wages. This is essential for the deal to happen.

Negotiations with Chelsea began before the FIFA Club World Cup, and both clubs hope to move forward quickly when the tournament ends.

However, Chelsea would prefer either a permanent transfer or a loan where the full salary is paid by the new club, creating a key point of tension in talks.

The move would mark a stunning homecoming for the forward, who burst onto the scene with Benfica before his £113m switch to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

READ NEXT 🔵 Critical factor leads Ethan Nwaneri to massive Arsenal transfer decision amid shock Chelsea links

Joao Felix could re-join his ‘favourite’ team

Despite Felix’s hot and cold form in recent years, a switch to Benfica would be a major statement of intent from the Portuguese side.

He is contracted until 2031 with Chelsea, but he doesn’t figure in Enzo Maresca’s plans and that is why the Blues’ preference is to sell.

However, Felix’s high wages are a stumbling block for Benfica and other suitors, so Chelsea may therefore have to settle for another loan.

That would suit Benfica, who have identified their former player as a top target to reinforce their attacking options.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 6 that Brazilian giants Flamengo approached Felix over a potential move, but that interest has since cooled.

Flamengo are no longer active in the race, and Felix’s priority is to STAY in Europe.

Benfica remain optimistic, but everything will depend on Chelsea’s final stance regarding the terms of the deal. Club-to-club talks are ongoing, and Felix’s situation is one to watch closely in the coming days and weeks.

Felix spoke openly about a potential return to Benfica in a recent interview: “The whole world knows that Benfica is my favourite team. It’s my home. One day I will return.

“I don’t know if it’s now or in a few years, but if it were now, I would be very happy. There are two options: either I stay in England or I return to Benfica.”

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Joao Felix’s stats since leaving Benfica in 2019