Chelsea have set their sights on VfB Stuttgart’s rising star Nick Woltemade, with sources confirming that the Premier League giants have made early moves to explore the conditions of a potential transfer.

The 23-year-old striker, who has dazzled with 17 goals in the 2024/25 season and a recent hat-trick for Germany’s under-21 side, is also attracting interest from several other Premier League clubs, including Everton, Brighton, and West Ham.

However, Stuttgart are confident of retaining their talisman, with talks underway for a new contract to secure his future, as TEAMtalk previously reported.

Woltemade’s meteoric rise, marked by his DFB-Pokal final goal and senior Germany caps, has made him a prime target.

Chelsea, keen to bolster their attacking options, have contacted Woltemade’s representatives to gauge transfer possibilities, with his 1.98-meter frame and technical prowess make him a very compelling option for several sides looking for a No.9.

Sources suggest the Blues see him as an alternative option, potentially competing with Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap. Yet, Stuttgart’s firm stance complicates matters. Woltemade’s contract, running until 2028 without a release clause, gives the Bundesliga side leverage.

Stuttgart’s optimism stems from Woltemade’s contentment at the club, where he has thrived since joining from Werder Bremen in 2024. The club is preparing to offer a significant pay rise from his current €1.5m annual salary, reflecting his growing stature.

Chelsea eye move for Everton target Woltemade

Sources indicate Woltemade remains focused and is not actively seeking a move, with the striker stating that he “is not thinking about his future right now.”

Stuttgart’s sporting director, Fabian Wohlgemuth, has praised the “strong bond” between Woltemade and the club, reinforcing their belief he will stay at least another season.

While Chelsea and other Premier League sides remain in the hunt, Stuttgart’s proactive contract talks and Woltemade’s happiness pose significant hurdles.

TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson exclusively revealed on June 11 that Everton made an enquiry to Woltemade’s agents three months ago.

However, Stuttgart remain confident of keeping Woltemade, as we reported. The youngster’s priority is to play in the 2026 World Cup with Germany, and he has shown that he can break into the team if he performs for Stuttgart. He made his senior Germany debut in the Nations League semi-final against Portugal on June 4.

Everton are also keen on Villarreal striker Thierno Barry and could turn to him as an alternative to Woltemade, as TEAMtalk reported on June 4.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still keen on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but face significant competition from Liverpool, who have made further moves over the last week.

