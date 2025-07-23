Chelsea are poised to intensify their pursuit of Ajax’s versatile defender Jorrel Hato once the imminent transfer of Renato Veiga to Atletico Madrid is finalised, TEAMtalk understands, though Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the situation.

The Blues, fresh off their FIFA Club World Cup triumph, are actively reshaping their defensive ranks under manager Enzo Maresca, with the 19-year-old Dutch international emerging as a key target.

Veiga, a 21-year-old Portuguese defender who joined Chelsea from Basel for €14million (£12.1m / $16.4m) in 2024, is keen to leave Stamford Bridge for regular playing time.

Atletico Madrid have made significant progress in negotiations, with Chelsea holding firm on a €40million (£34.6m / $46.7m) valuation, which would yield a substantial profit.

The departure of Veiga, alongside potential exits of Ben Chilwell and others, has prompted Chelsea to prioritise defensive reinforcements, with Hato at the top of their list – and sources have now revealed the Blues are ready to open club-to-club talks with Ajax and are ready to go all out for the signing of the teenager.

They will push on with these once they have completed negotiations over the sale of Veiga.

Hato, who has already made 111 senior appearances for Ajax to date, also has confirmed interest from Liverpool…

Chelsea lead Liverpool in defender chase

Hato, capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, has impressed for Ajax and shown maturity beyond his years with his performances.

His versatility and leadership – having occasionally captained Ajax – and composure in possession make him an ideal fit for Maresca’s system, which emphasizes defensive flexibility and ball-playing ability.

Ajax are demanding £60million for the teenager, though Chelsea are hopeful of negotiating a fee closer to £50million (€57.7m / $67.7m), leveraging funds from recent sales.

TEAMtalk Sources indicate Hato is enthusiastic about a potential move to London, with Chelsea facing competition from Liverpool, who have also tracked the Dutchman.

However, the Blues are in pole position, having held fresh talks with Hato’s camp, and with Maresca’s side determined to get the deal done.

With Marc Cucurella needing reliable cover at left-back and uncertainties surrounding other defenders, Hato’s arrival could bolster Chelsea’s backline for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, signalling their ambition to build a youthful, dynamic squad.

PROFILE: Ajax’s teenage sensation Jorrel Hato

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato mainly been playing as a left-back in 2024-25, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, with one of the best pass completion rates among Eredivisie full-backs in 2024-25 and ranking in the 95th percentile for through balls per 90 minutes, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender.

He has a bright future ahead.

