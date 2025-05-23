Chelsea have drawn up an offer that could be worth more than £50million (€59.5m / $67.5m) as they look to beat Liverpool to Joao Pedro, as per a report, while Fabrizio Romano has also provided his information on the Brighton & Hove Albion star.

Brighton broke their transfer record in summer 2023 when they paid Watford £30m to sign Pedro. The Brazilian forward has taken his game to new heights on the south coast and has notched 10 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this campaign.

Pedro’s impressive form means he could become the latest player to leave Brighton in a lucrative transfer and join one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’.

Chelsea are battling Liverpool for Pedro’s capture and the Blues have prepared an opening bid to try and win the race.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could offer £50m plus at least one player to convince Brighton on selling.

Chelsea are ‘exploring a deal’ for Pedro and ‘held a meeting’ with Brighton on Tuesday to discuss his availability.

Enzo Maresca’s side are searching for a new No 9 to compete with Nicolas Jackson and have landed on Pedro as an ideal solution. The fact the 23-year-old has Premier League experience means he should adapt swiftly to life at Stamford Bridge.

News of Chelsea being ready to bid for Pedro will likely put Liverpool on alert. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are serious about signing the striker as they hunt a replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Arne Slot is fed up with Nunez missing chances and believes Pedro would be able to provide far more goals at Anfield.

Joao Pedro gets green light to leave Brighton

And earlier this week Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Brighton will let their star attacker go in the summer.

“Understand Joao Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career,” Romano wrote.

“Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m (£59m / $79m), but final decision up to Brighton. One to watch this summer.”

Pedro has been banished from Brighton’s first-team squad after an altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke in training.

It emerged on May 15 that Chelsea were preparing to challenge Liverpool for Pedro’s signing and now the transfer tussle is heating up.

Should Chelsea miss out on Pedro, then they could ramp up their interest in Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

The English prospect had been expected to sign for Manchester United, but that move is in doubt now they have no European football to offer.

