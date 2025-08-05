Manchester United have been left stumped by a lack of concrete interest in Alejandro Garnacho this summer, with Chelsea now emerging as the winger’s sole suitors and with TEAMtalk revealing the player’s thoughts on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The winger was a regular in the Manchester United side under Erik ten Hag, but quickly lost his way once Ruben Amorim took over, with the Portuguese’s rigid 3-4-2-1 formation offering limited opportunities for out-and-out wingers to shine. With Garnacho feeling frustrated by seeing his progress stunted, the player foolishly went public at airing his grievances at his manager having been asked to start on the bench in the Europa League final.

As a result of that outburst, Garnacho has been frozen out of United’s first-team plans by Amorim and with the Argentine excluded from their recent tour of the USA and forced to train on his own, a parting of ways seems inevitable.

However, United’s hopes of sparking an auction for the 21-year-old star have evaporated with a lack of genuine suitors, other than Chelsea, seemingly interested in a deal.

And with the Independent last week revealing the Blues are unwilling to spend more than £30m (€34.5m, $40m) on his signing, United appear to have been left snookered over the fee and knowing they don’t want to keep an unhappy player.

Now, financial advisor Stefan Borson believes United will be forced to accept a cut-price deal for the winger, with a move to Stamford Bridge described as a ‘low-risk’ option for the Blues.

“I think it feels like a bit of a no-brainer for £30million,” Borson told Football Insider.

“You would be hard pushed to lose money at £30million because I think he is a player whose wages are manageable right now because he’s young and he’s not had that big uplift.

“I think he would get a sizeable contract at Chelsea, but I think to the point where he’s the kind of player that if you bought him for £30million and he was okay, not disastrous, but you wanted to shift him on next summer or the summer after, it feels very doable to Europe.

“I do think it’s a low-risk deal. But then, if it is so low risk, then it is interesting that so far nobody has bitten. There seems to be very little interest aside from Chelsea, which is slightly surprising.”

Garnacho makes Chelsea transfer feelings clear

Borson admits he is surprised at the lack of teams showing genuine interest in a player who managed 11 goals and 10 assists from just 36 starts last season, with not one of Europe’s big hitters showing any sort of concrete interest.

“You would have thought maybe he’s a deal that’s doable for quite a few clubs that are just under the main big teams. That sort of Europa League tier of teams, maybe. I guess it’s limited numbers.

“France is never going to be an option outside of PSG. I guess maybe Marseille, but very few teams now in France can do any sort of major business.

“So, then you’re looking at Germany. Yes, there are two or three teams in Germany that could do this deal. In Italy, it’s a bit harder, maybe two or three again.

“Then Spain, he really doesn’t seem to be interesting for Barca or Real, and he’s definitely doable for Atletico, but they seem not to have moved for him, which was once touted as being a potential option.

“So, beyond that, then you’re looking at teams that maybe even at £30million, it’s a tough deal.”

As for Garnacho himself, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 29 that the player is ready to accept the challenge of joining the Blues and has made it clear to his agent he wants to remain in the Premier League this summer and prove a point to Amorim.

To that end, sources have now told TEAMtalk that Garnacho has given a resounding ‘yes’ to Chelsea, signalling his eagerness to join the Blues and relocate to London and with Enzo Maresca’s squad seen as having the capabilities of mounting a challenge for the Premier League title this season.

