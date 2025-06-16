Chelsea are reportedly warming to the sale of Malo Gusto after being impressed by another right-back, with Bayern Munich keen on the Frenchman alongside Christopher Nkunku.

Gusto became a Chelsea player in January 2023 when they paid Lyon an initial £26million to sign him on a seven-and-a-half-year contract. The deal had the potential to rise to £31m through add-ons, with Gusto spending the remainder of the 2022-23 season on loan at Lyon before arriving at Stamford Bridge that summer.

Gusto has played more than many would have been expecting at Chelsea due to the injury struggles of fellow right-back Reece James.

Gusto enjoyed a good start to life at Chelsea, putting in a series of strong performances that got the club’s fans excited.

However, his form has declined this season, leading to speculation the 22-year-old could move on.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, German titans Bayern have made an ‘enquiry’ to see if they can agree a deal for Gusto this summer.

While Gusto has been one of Chelsea’s more successful signings in recent years, Enzo Maresca’s side are open to the idea of selling him.

Phillips reports that the emergence of academy graduate Josh Acheampong could result in Gusto departing.

Chelsea rate Acheampong very highly and feel he could soon start to make a big impact on the first team.

The 19-year-old could become James’ new deputy at right-back, pushing Gusto closer to a Bayern move.

Nkunku also on Bayern radar

Gusto could join the reigning Bundesliga champions alongside Nkunku, too.

Bayern are continuing to monitor Nkunku’s situation after previously holding talks for him in January.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 11 that it is inevitable Nkunku will leave Chelsea this summer as he wants a fresh start.

Bayern have been described as a prime destination, though they are currently unwilling to pay the €60m (£51m / $69m) Chelsea are demanding for him.

Bayern feel they can get the France star back to his best, should they manage to forge an agreement with Chelsea first.

Nkunku is a top player but has never been able to force his way into Maresca’s starting lineup, mainly down to the elite performances of Cole Palmer.

It is felt that Nkunku can re-establish himself as one of the best attackers in Europe by moving away from west London.

An added benefit for Bayern is that the 27-year-old has already proven himself in Germany. Indeed, he shone for RB Leipzig between 2019 and 2023 and was even named the Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2021-22.

