Chelsea draw up masterplan to sign €50m striker for half price

Chelsea are plotting an early deal to sign exciting Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha before his value skyrockets to €50million (£43.5m), a journalist has revealed.

Chelsea have mainly focused on overhauling their attack this summer, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens all joining the club. Noni Madueke and Joao Felix have both been sold, while Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana are other forwards who have been put on the market.

In addition to those players, Chelsea have recouped transfer funds by offloading Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ishe Samuels-Smith.

The Blues have agreed a €43m (£37.5m) deal for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and are eyeing RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho next.

Chelsea have dealt with sister club Strasbourg on numerous occasions in recent transfer windows and that partnership looks set to continue.

During an appearance on the London Is Blue Podcast, Chelsea insider Matt Law discussed Enzo Maresca’s side potentially bringing in 22-year-old centre-forward Emegha from Strasbourg before he becomes one of the hottest topics on the rumour mill.

“I was told by someone who works around the Strasbourg end of things, that they believe that one day this guy could be a €50m-plus striker, and again, I think maybe they’re looking to do an early deal for him, to get him into a Chelsea player, is looking at that fair market value,” Law said.

“Because if you do it now, you can probably do it around… I’m guessing here. I don’t know that this is a figure, but say €25m (£22m). If you do it another year down the line, you might be looking at a fair market value of around €40m (£35m).”

Emegha may be young but he is already Strasbourg’s captain, having joined the Ligue 1 outfit from Sturm Graz in July 2023.

Last season, he notched 14 goals and three assists in 29 appearances for Strasbourg across all competitions.

If the Netherlands U21 ace enjoys another great campaign in 2025-26, then illustrious clubs from around Europe will like try to snare him.

But Chelsea’s relationship with Strasbourg means they can get the jump on any potential transfer rivals. They could agree an early deal for Emegha and sign him at a discount, too.

Emanuel Emegha Chelsea’s next No 9?

Chelsea have been mocked for failing to sign a top-class striker even after spending £1.5bn since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club in May 2022, with criticism levelled at Jackson.

The Blues have bolstered the position by signing Delap and Pedro this summer, and Emegha could be the next new arrival in the position.

None of those players can be described as elite just yet, but they all have fantastic potential.

Chelsea have decided to trust in young players and their project is starting to come good, as they have won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup in recent months.

Chelsea have also qualified for the Champions League, which has helped in talks for players such as Delap, Simons and Garnacho.

