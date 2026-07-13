Chelsea to launch player-plus-cash bid for £47m star who’s said YES

Chelsea remain eager to sign Maxence Lacroix and are looking to use Trevoh Chalobah in a potential player-plus-cash deal, with a report providing the latest on the English defender’s next destination.

So far this summer, Xabi Alonso’s side have captured Italian right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta for £43million while also announcing pre-agreed deals for Emmanuel Emegha, Geovany Quenda and Dastan Satpaev. They have sold Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George, and Alejandro Garnacho is the next player they are aiming to offload.

Alonso and BlueCo have identified central defence as a crucial area that needs strengthening this summer if Chelsea are to get their project back on track and qualify for the Champions League once again.

Crystal Palace centre-back Lacroix has emerged as Chelsea’s No 1 target. According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are preparing a player-plus-cash move that would see Chalobah join Palace and Lacroix move to Stamford Bridge.

Palace chiefs would likely be keen to sign Chalobah as he impressed during a loan spell there before being recalled by Chelsea in January 2025. However, losing a pivotal asset like Lacroix would represent a significant blow for new Palace boss Pierre Sage.

We revealed on June 25 that Lacroix has said yes to joining Alonso in west London, helping Chelsea to make progress over his capture.

French newspaper L’Equipe have claimed Lacroix could cost €55m (£47m), but including Chalobah in the deal would help to bring that cost down for Chelsea, potentially by as much as £30m.

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Chelsea defender Chalobah has preference

Although, it is important to note that returning to Palace is not Chalobah’s preferred solution. CaughtOffside add that Inter are leading the charge for Chalobah, having overtaken fellow Italian suitors Como by agreeing personal terms with his camp.

Como have had a bid worth €25m (£21m) rejected by Chelsea, who are holding out for €35m (£30m).

The report tips Como to ‘step aside’ if Inter firm up their interest with a proposal. The two clubs are wary of getting into a bidding war that drives up his price.

Returning to Palace, we revealed on June 30 that Sage would rather replace Lacroix with Toulouse and England U21 starlet Charlie Cresswell than bring in Chalobah.

Chelsea offering Chalobah in a part-exchange for Lacroix would make great financial sense, but it appears a difficult deal to finalise.

Meanwhile, talks have reportedly begun as Chelsea look to find Garnacho a new club.