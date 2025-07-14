Elite star wants Chelsea as journalist tips deal to dramatically reignite

Mike Maignan still hopes to join Chelsea this summer even though the transfer previously stalled, with a reporter providing the latest on his situation at AC Milan and what Enzo Maresca thinks of his goalkeeping options.

Chelsea opened talks for Maignan in early June as he was due to enter the final year of his contract with Milan. The Blues held several rounds of discussions with Milan but could not strike an agreement.

Despite Maignan’s terms running down, Milan told Chelsea to pay €30million (£26m / $35m) for him. Chelsea, though, wanted to pay far less, pointing out the fact that the France No 1 could become a free agent in a year’s time anyway.

The move fell through as Chelsea ultimately walked away from negotiations. They have since sold Kepa Arrizabalaga and Djordje Petrovic and are also in the process of loaning another keeper, Mike Penders, out to Strasbourg.

That leaves Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen as Maresca’s main options in goal. Sanchez won the Golden Glove award at the Club World Cup and put in a great performance in the final as Chelsea triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain.

But that has not stopped speculation of Chelsea replacing him after the Spaniard left Maresca disappointed with numerous mistakes last season.

TBR’s Graeme Bailey thinks ‘we haven’t heard the end of Mike Maignan to Chelsea this summer’ as the 30-year-old will not be extending his Milan deal, while Maresca is still on the hunt for a top-class keeper.

“Max Allegri has talked about Mike Maignan staying on as captain, but that has little impact on the situation as he’s yet to sign a new contract, meaning he has one year left on his current deal. Chelsea are keeping close tabs on the Maignan situation,” the journalist said.

“We understand that he would like to go to Chelsea. Robert Sanchez was told earlier in the summer that he can go and they offered him to West Ham as part of the Mohammed Kudus deal.

“Enzo Maresca has made it very clear that he wants a new number one. He doesn’t like any of the current options. So yeah, we haven’t heard the end of Mike Maignan to Chelsea this summer, that’s for sure.”

Mike Maignan to Chelsea could soon be back on

TEAMtalk revealed on June 21 that Chelsea are plotting an improved bid for Maignan as they look to change Milan’s minds about selling.

The Blues have agreed a six-year contract with Maignan worth around €8.5m per year, or £142,000 a week.

So far, Milan have shown no intention of backing down on their demands. But Chelsea are hopeful they will lower their asking price as the summer window rolls on.

Milan coming to the realisation that Maignan could leave for nothing in 2026 may help an agreement to be struck in the coming weeks. While this transfer is not advanced, it is certainly one to watch.

Chelsea transfer news: Jackson latest; double exit

Chelsea have mainly focused on their attack this summer, having spent a total of £145m (€167m / $195m) to sign Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens. The arrivals of Delap and Pedro in particular have caused problems for Nicolas Jackson, who finds himself down the striker pecking order.

Chelsea have reportedly given Jackson an eye-watering price tag amid interest from Milan.

Separate reports claim two other Chelsea players could join Bayern Munich in a big double deal.

