Chelsea to offer Aston Villa THREE stars to ‘unlock’ sensational signing

Chelsea have ‘devised a plan’ as they look to sign Morgan Rogers, with several players including Trevoh Chalobah reportedly set to be offered to Aston Villa.

Rogers has oozed class since swapping Middlesbrough for Villa in January 2024, stepping up to the Premier League effortlessly. The attacking midfielder glides past opponents with relative ease and is great at either finishing off chances or setting up his team-mates.

Rogers is now one of Unai Emery’s most integral players, having finished last season with 14 goals and 15 assists in 54 matches across all competitions.

Chelsea have long been keeping tabs on Rogers’ development and would love to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

But Villa want £80million or more for the England international and this could force Chelsea to be creative when trying to strike a deal.

According to TBR, Chelsea believe they will be able to prise Rogers away from Villa before the September 1 transfer deadline and are evaluating ways to bring the cost of the operation down.

Villa hold interest in numerous Chelsea players and Enzo Maresca’s side could use this to ‘unlock’ the deal. The report claims that defensive trio Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Chalobah are ‘all available’ and ‘could be offered’ to Villa to reduce Rogers’ hefty price tag.

Andrey Santos and Nicolas Jackson are two more Chelsea players who have piqued Villa’s interest. Jackson is no longer untouchable at Chelsea and is unhappy that he is now facing competition from Liam Delap and Joao Pedro for a starting place.

Villa signed Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea during the winter transfer window but he is not expected to be part of any kind of player-plus-cash deal for Rogers.

Joe Shields, Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment, is ‘pushing for Rogers’, having previously signed the playmaker for the Manchester City academy.

Morgan Rogers could be latest Chelsea acquisition

Chelsea have already spent big money to reinvigorate their attack this summer, having signed Delap, Pedro and Jamie Gittens, but they want to improve Maresca’s squad further by capturing Rogers too.

Blues chiefs see Rogers as a hugely talented and extremely versatile player who can shine as a No 10 or as a winger on the left flank.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 18 that Chelsea and Arsenal are unfazed by the fact Villa want big money to sell Rogers.

Sources confirmed to us on May 8 that Rogers would be open to leaving Villa and joining another Premier League club such as Chelsea.

He has tasted Champions League football with Villa and wants to continue playing in Europe’s elite club competition. Villa failed to qualify for the Champions League, but Chelsea made the cut and have also won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup recently.

