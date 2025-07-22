Chelsea have made a big decision on their goalkeeper situation following their pursuit of AC Milan star Mike Maignan, TEAMtalk understands, with one Blues star set to benefit.

Enzo Maresca’s side saw multiple bids rejected for Maignan in June, and despite considering launching a new, improved offer for the French international, they were unwilling to match Milan’s £20million price tag.

This is despite Chelsea agreeing personal terms with Maignan, for a six‑year contract worth around €8.5m (£73m / $98m) per year, as previously reported by TEAMtalk.

We understand that after failing to sign Maignan, Chelsea have decided to move forward with Robert Sanchez as their first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming season, despite him having a difficult 2024/25 campaign.

After his strong performance in the FIFA Club World Cup, especially in the final against PSG, the club has confirmed their trust in the Spanish keeper.

His display in the CWC, with several key saves, helped Chelsea win the title, a factor that played a big role in the club’s decision.

The decision not to sign a new goalkeeper could also benefit other shot-stoppers in the Chelsea squad, who may be given opportunities in Europe and cup competitions.

Robert Sanchez: ‘We are going to do very well’

With a move for Maignan off the table, Sanchez is now set to have a free run at consistent Premier League football at Stamford Bridge again.

Alongside Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen will serve as Chelsea’s backup goalkeeper.

The Blues, meanwhile, are set to loan out highly-rated youngster Mike Penders to BlueCo Group club Strasbourg, with that move on the verge of being completed.

Sanchez, 27, will head into the 2024/25 campaign with new-found confidence after playing a crucial role in Chelsea’s CWC victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

“‘I was talking to some of the boys [ahead of the game] and I said we’ve got a great chance to make history here and win. We believed we were going to, but we couldn’t expect to win like this: 3-0, clean sheet, dominated the game, could’ve scored a couple more goals. It’s a dream come true,” Sanchez said in an interview for the official Chelsea website.

“It’s all we wanted. We have been away from home – away from our families – for a month, and we have been working hard. People said we had the easier path [to the final], but it wasn’t easy.

“We worked hard and we deserved this win. In the final, we showed how good we are and what we can do…We have already shown the world, so what we have to do is keep it the same. We are only going to get better.

‘”The boys are young, 21 years old, 22 years old. Imagine when these players are 24, 25, 26. We are going to be a solid squad that wins a lot and does well. We’re going to do very well.”

