Chelsea are still ‘prioritising’ a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, though they also have two exciting Premier League attackers in their sights, as Enzo Maresca and Co ramp up plans to strengthen their squad, according to reports.

Enzo Maresca wants to add more firepower to his squad as he aims to launch a Premier League title charge, and a new winger is a key focus for the Blues’ recruitment team.

Gittens, 20, has been on Chelsea’s radar for months and after making approaches in recent weeks, they are ready to try again for the London-born Dortmund ace, after the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to The Guardian, Maresca is ‘determined’ to sign a right-footed left-winger to fill the void left by Jadon Sancho, and ‘ there is an expectation that Gittens will end up at Chelsea this summer.’

Dortmund rejected a £42m bid for Gittens earlier this month, but Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the youngster. Meanwhile, they have identified Lyon star Malick Fofana as a potential alternative, should they miss out.

The report adds that Chelsea remain in ‘discussions’ with West Ham over a potential move for Mohammed Kudus, who is also a target for Manchester United, Newcastle and another unnamed Premier League side. No formal bid has been lodged yet, but The Hammers will reluctantly sell due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) concerns.

Chelsea are also admirers of Brighton star Joao Pedro, as Maresca looks to add a new versatile forward. They have ‘reached out’ over a transfer that could be worth £60m, but Newcastle are more ‘advanced’ in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Chelsea eye attacking reinforcements

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Chelsea’s interest in Gittens on April 29 and with personal terms now agreed, a deal is getting closer.

Reports suggest that Gittens has given the green light to a seven-year contract with The Blues.

In an update on June 4, Fletcher revealed that Chelsea had initially wanted to strike a deal in the £35m range, but the London side have now accepted they must go higher and a new approach is expected in the coming weeks, with Dortmund holding out for around £50m.

As for Kudus, we understand that the Ghanaian international is very interested in joining Chelsea this summer, as we reported on June 5.

Nothing is advanced with regards to a transfer yet but the West Ham star has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, we have consistently reported that Brighton forward Pedro is liked by Chelsea but as stated by The Guardian, Newcastle are leading the race at the moment.

Fletcher informed TEAMtalk on June 16 that Newcastle want to seal the 23-year-old’s signing as soon as possible – potentially even this week – so Chelsea will have to move quickly if they want to hijack The Magpie’ pursuit.

