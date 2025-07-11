£77m double Chelsea exit gets ‘here we go’ confirmation as Romano names next deal

Chelsea have agreed to sell both Djordje Petrovic and Noni Madueke, with Fabrizio Romano revealing which player will leave Stamford Bridge next.

Chelsea have spent big money again this summer, particularly on their attack. They began the process of improving Enzo Maresca’s squad by activating Liam Delap’s £30million release clause at Ipswich Town. Delap had been in talks to join Manchester United but ended up signing for Chelsea instead.

The Blues have also spent £60m to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion and £55m on winger Jamie Gittens, who has joined from Borussia Dortmund.

Delap is expected to provide Nicolas Jackson with competition up front, though there are growing rumours the Senegal international could leave. Pedro, meanwhile, is effectively the replacement for Christopher Nkunku, while Gittens has filled the hole vacated by Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea are usually big spenders in the transfer market, but they need to engineer sales to help balance the books.

Kepa Arrizabalaga left for Arsenal in a £5m deal, while fellow goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli joined Manchester City for a nominal fee.

A third keeper, Petrovic, will now follow that duo out of west London. David Ornstein broke the news that Bournemouth have reached a ‘total agreement with Chelsea’ to make Petrovic the replacement for last season’s loanee Kepa.

Romano followed that up by calling the move ‘here we go’ done. Bournemouth will pay £25m for Petrovic, who is due to pen a five-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

The Serbian has been granted permission to travel for a medical before officially signing his new deal.

Romano adds that Bournemouth were always ‘favourites’ to land Petrovic, despite Strasbourg being keen to reunite with him after his successful loan spell last season.

It emerged earlier this week that Petrovic has a gentlemen’s agreement allowing him to leave Chelsea for £25m this summer, and his move to Bournemouth will soon be announced.

In an even bigger departure, winger Madueke is poised to join rivals Arsenal for £52m.

Romano has given Madueke’s transfer to Arsenal his customary ‘here we go’ treatment, too.

That comes after Arsenal agreed a five-year contract with the England international on Sunday.

Madueke will undergo his Arsenal medical this weekend before linking up with Mikel Arteta’s squad ready for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Chelsea felt the time was right to let Madueke go as they have Estevao Willian coming into the squad this summer. The Brazilian is very highly rated and is set to provide Pedro Neto with competition on the right flank.

Mike Penders next to leave Chelsea

Following confirmation of the deal taking Petrovic to Bournemouth, Romano revealed that Chelsea are set to ‘proceed with Mike Penders’ loan’ after the Club World Cup final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old is seen as a ‘top future goalkeeper’ by Chelsea but will be loaned out for the upcoming season to gain more first-team experience.

Strasbourg are in need of a new No 1 after seeing Petrovic return to England and they are in pole position to sign Penders.

A move to Strasbourg is the most ‘concrete and advanced solution’. Chelsea see a move to their sister club as the best option as it means they can have a say in how he is used.

The Belgian starlet built up a great reputation at Genk before joining Chelsea in August 2024. He spent last season back on loan at Genk and is now set for another loan move.

The decisions on Petrovic and Penders mean Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen will continue to battle it out for the role of Chelsea’s main keeper in the new season.

Sanchez has come under fire for his sometimes problematic performances but Maresca seems willing to stick with him for now.

