Chelsea are reportedly set to submit an ‘offer’ for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with a journalist claiming that the Blues stand a realistic chance of beating Liverpool to his signature.

Liverpool had agreed a £35million transfer fee with Palace to sign their captain on deadline day, and the deal also included a 10 percent sell-on clause for the Eagles.

However, despite Guehi being very keen to complete the move, it ultimately collapsed because Oliver Glasner’s side were unable to sign a replacement in time.

Liverpool remain very interested in the 25-year-old centre-back, but a recent claim from journalist Graeme Bailey suggests that Chelsea could scupper Arne Slot’s plans to sign him.

Guehi’s Palace contract expires next summer, so he will then be available on a free transfer, if he doesn’t pen an extension, which is highly unlikely.

“We know about the Marc Guehi situation as well. Chelsea are banging that drum again, and they’re keeping tabs on that situation,” Bailey told The Chelsea Chronicle.

“They know he’s going to leave a free transfer and he will have an offer on the table from Chelsea, I’ve got no doubt about that. Can Chelsea win the race for Guehi? Why not?”

Could Chelsea beat Liverpool to Marc Guehi?

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 11 that Liverpool remain in pole position to sign Guehi.

Contrary to some suggestions, a January move from the Reds is possible, so Slot’s side may decide against waiting until next summer to sign Guehi on a free, which could bring more competition from Chelsea and others.

Liverpool also hold a trump card: Guehi wants to join them. That could change, of course, but as of right now that is his stance.

A ‘calculated lowball offer’ from Liverpool in January is a possibility, as we revealed.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 25-time capped England star and it is true that he has big admirers at his former club.

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones reported on September 9 that sources close to the Blues have downplayed suggestions that they could move for Guehi in January.

Chelsea are assessing their defensive plans ahead of the second half of the campaign, with head coach Enzo Maresca believed to retain concerns over his centre-back options.

A signing in that position has not been ruled out, but club sources maintain that Guehi is not being pursued at this stage – despite his ties and natural fit for the role.

While a January move from Chelsea is unlikely, it remains to be seen whether they ramp up their interest ahead of next summer, when a transfer tug-of-war with Liverpool could take place.

