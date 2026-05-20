Chelsea are weighing up a huge summer move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as they look to tick off one of new manager Xabi Alonso’s key transfer demands, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Alonso has been confirmed as the new Blues boss on a four-year deal, with the Spaniard granted the green light to have a big say on transfers at Stamford Bridge, compared to that of his predecessors.

The focus at Chelsea this summer is expected to be on quality over quantity, with Alonso keen to strengthen in three positions in particular, with a new goalkeeper, a new striker and a ball-playing centre-half all understood to be on his wishlist.

The Blues are well stocked in the centre of defence, but Alonso is understood to have doubts over the club’s current options.

And sources can reveal that the Burkina Faso international is emerging as a serious option for the Blues as they reshape their squad ahead of Alonso’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

Tapsoba, who stands 1.94m (6ft 4in) tall, only signed a new long-term contract with Bayer Leverkusen back in April through to 2031, but TEAMtalk understands that has not discouraged potential suitors from exploring whether a deal could still be possible this summer.

Leverkusen are preparing for a significant period of transition following a disappointing Bundesliga campaign, which saw them finish sixth in the table.

Sources indicate the German side are also expected to part company with head coach Kasper Hjulmand, with uncertainty now growing around several senior members of the squad.

TEAMtalk understands Tapsoba is among the players whose futures could come under increasing scrutiny as Leverkusen assess how to rebuild ahead of next season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, had already previously identified the 27-year-old as a player capable of significantly strengthening their defensive unit, and with Alonso also in line with regards a move, the Blues will now decide how best to proceed…

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Chelsea have long-standing Tapsoba interest

Sources state the Blues’ interest in Tapsoba actually pre-dated Alonso’s agreement to join the club, but the arrival of the Spaniard has only increased internal appreciation for the defender’s profile.

Chelsea are expected to part company with several players this summer as part of another major squad reshaping, and recruitment staff are prioritising quality and experience over simply adding numbers.

TEAMtalk can confirm Tapsoba is viewed internally as someone who fits that strategy perfectly.

His experience operating within Alonso’s tactical structure at Leverkusen is regarded as a major positive, with Chelsea believing his familiarity with the Spaniard’s demands could help accelerate the implementation of the new manager’s ideas at Stamford Bridge.

The defender’s composure in possession, recovery pace and ability to operate comfortably in aggressive defensive systems are all traits Chelsea admire strongly.

There is also growing recognition internally that Chelsea’s backline could benefit from more leadership and experience, particularly alongside several younger defenders already within the squad.

Tapsoba is therefore viewed as a player capable of bringing both stability and tactical intelligence to Alonso’s new-look side.

Leverkusen are not actively pushing the defender towards the exit, but TEAMtalk understands the Bundesliga club would expect a substantial fee if serious offers arrive following his recent contract extension.

Chelsea are aware any potential move would not come cheaply, but sources indicate the club believe Tapsoba’s profile, age and experience make him one of the standout defensive options potentially available this summer.

With Alonso now officially preparing to begin work at Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s recruitment planning is accelerating rapidly and Tapsoba is a name increasingly gaining traction behind the scenes.

With a new centre-half thought to be high on the priority list this summer, a report on Wednesday morning said Enzo Fernandez had also recommended the Blues bring one of his international teammates to the club in a hugely controversial deal.

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