Chelsea have taken pole position in the race to sign Ajax’s 17-year-old defensive gem Aaron Bouwman, TEAMtalk understands, as they look to beat Premier League competition to his signature.

The versatile Netherlands Under-18 star, whose contract runs until 2027, is also on the radar of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, marking him as one of Europe’s most sought-after young prospects.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have reached out to Bouwman’s agents in recent days, as they look to lure a second Ajax star to Stamford Bridge this summer, after fellow defender Jorrel Hato.

Bouwman, a standout in Ajax’s prestigious youth setup, has drawn comparisons to elite defenders for his composure, athleticism, and ability to initiate play from the back.

Initially a forward, he seamlessly transitioned to central defence at Ajax’s De Toekomst academy, showcasing his adaptability.

His standout moment came in the pre-season Como Cup, where he scored a sensational goal against Celtic for Ajax U23, cementing his reputation as a future star.

At just 16, he debuted for Ajax’s reserve side, underlining his rapid rise. Chelsea scouted him during this tournament.

READ MORE 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea lead race for Ajax sensation

Chelsea’s interest aligns with their strategy under Enzo Maresca to build a youthful, dynamic squad. With departures and ongoing injury concerns for Wesley Fofana, Bouwman represents a long-term solution for the Blues’ backline.

However, Man City, looking to bolster their defensive options, and Arsenal, seeking a young partner for Gabriel Magalhaes or William Saliba, are hot on Chelsea’s heels, setting the stage for a fierce transfer battle.

Ajax, known for commanding hefty fees for their talents, are keen to keep Bouwman but would consider offers around €40million (£34.7m / $46.6m), a benchmark set by recent sales like Jurrien Timber’s move to Arsenal.

With two years left on Bouwman’s deal, the Dutch giants are in no rush to sell, giving them leverage in negotiations.

As the transfer window heats up, Bouwman’s next move is a hot topic. Chelsea’s early approach gives them an advantage, but City and Arsenal’s interest could spark a bidding war.

The Premier League giants are poised to fight for a player who could shape the future of European football, if his sky-high potential is anything to go by.

DON’T MISS 🔵 The 10 most expensive Chelsea sales of all time: Noni Madueke to Arsenal 6th

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Chelsea aim to ‘steal’ Barcelona star after Levi Colwill injury as Romano confirms plans

🔵 Chelsea completion timeline on Garnacho deal revealed as Man Utd talks hit final stage – sources

🔵 ‘Deal done’ for Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd, Chelsea transfer reaches endgame

Chelsea transfer QUIZ: Higher or lower?