Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain and the striker has been quizzed on the potential move, while Enzo Maresca’s side are nearing another coup after the arrival of Liam Delap.

Chelsea spent £30million (€35m / $41m) to sign Delap from Ipswich Town after deciding they needed a new centre-forward to provide Nicolas Jackson with competition. Delap had been in talks to join Manchester United but ultimately chose Chelsea as they can offer him Champions League football.

Maresca’s squad will also be bolstered by the arrivals of Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr for the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea are pursuing further attacking reinforcements as Christopher Nkunku is expected to follow Jadon Sancho out of Stamford Bridge. There is also uncertainty over Mykhailo Mudryk’s future after he was provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.

The Blues are in the market for a versatile attacker who can replace Nkunku as well as at least one left winger.

It emerged on Sunday that Chelsea have ‘entered negotiations’ to sign Kolo Muani, who is currently on loan at Juventus from PSG.

The Frenchman ended the regular season strongly and has already notched two goals and an assist for Juve at the Club World Cup.

The Serie A giants would like to sign him permanently but Chelsea are now threatening that deal, as per reports in France.

When asked about Chelsea’s interest during an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport (via The Independent), Kolo Muani replied: “I don’t know anything about Chelsea, I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup.

“We’ll see what happens on the market at the end of the competition.

“If it were only up to me, I’d stay here as I’m really happy at Juventus.”

Chelsea have identified the 26-year-old as someone who can compete with Delap and Jackson at No 9 while also providing backup at left and right wing.

It was revealed on June 1 that Man Utd have added Kolo Muani to their shortlist, so him joining Chelsea would see Ruben Amorim’s striker options diminish further.

Although, there are other players on Chelsea’s radar who might be more suitable to this versatile attacking role, such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 18 that Chelsea and Arsenal are unfazed by the fact Aston Villa have given Rogers a huge price tag.

Jamie Gittens talks accelerating

One star who is close to joining Chelsea is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that Gittens’ prospective move to Stamford Bridge could be agreed ‘imminently’.

The two clubs are holding talks in the US amid their participation at the Club World Cup and hope to strike an agreement ‘swiftly’.

Chelsea are confident of signing Gittens despite Bayern Munich’s interest as the England U21 international is ‘committed’ to joining them.

Indeed, Gittens has already agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea have had a £42m (€49m / $57m) bid for the player rejected as Dortmund have been holding out for £50m (€59m / $68m).

Ornstein’s update suggests Chelsea are getting closer to Dortmund’s asking price and are poised to make Gittens their latest capture.

He is the right-footed left winger that Maresca has been hoping Chelsea would sign to replace Sancho.

It is not out of the question that Chelsea sign another left winger in addition to Gittens, with Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho still on their shortlist.

We revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea are set to make a final decision on whether to ramp up their interest in Garnacho.

