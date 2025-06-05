Chelsea have reportedly informed the representatives of Nico Williams they are happy to pay his release clause at Athletic Club, though one more hurdle must be overcome before the transfer can go ahead.

Williams emerged as a world-renowned star after playing a key role in Spain’s victory at Euro 2024, even scoring the opening goal in the final against England. Barcelona were strongly linked with the winger last summer but the move ultimately did not materialise.

Williams stayed at Athletic Club and has gone on to register 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances this term.

Williams is one of the most fearsome attackers in LaLiga and is weighing up a move away from Bilbao to test himself at a bigger club.

Barca have turned their attention to other wingers such as Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

This has opened the door for Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal to enter talks for Williams.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, Blues chiefs met with Williams’ entourage over the weekend.

Chelsea informed the player’s agents that they are ready to activate his €58million (£49m / $66m) exit clause, which is considered a bargain in the industry.

That €58m fee would need to be paid in one instalment, though this has not put Chelsea off.

The main issue now is Williams’ wage demands. Due to Athletic Club’s policy of only producing or signing Basque-born players, they can afford to give first-team stars big salaries.

Chelsea must agree wages with Nico Williams

Williams is reportedly on around £171,000 a week. The 22-year-old’s agents have supposedly told interest clubs he wants as much as £400k per week when joining his next club.

There will need to be some serious negotiations with Chelsea if a move to Stamford Bridge is to reach completion.

Enzo Maresca’s side refused to pay Jadon Sancho £300k a week. While Williams has a higher ceiling than Sancho, there is little chance of Chelsea paying him even more.

The Blues have worked hard to bring down their wage bill by signing younger players in recent years. There will clearly need to be a compromise between them and Williams if he is to join ready for next season.

A right-footed left winger has been described as Chelsea’s ‘priority’ now that striker Liam Delap has been signed.

Williams is on Chelsea’s shortlist alongside players from Manchester United and the German Bundesliga.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Williams is among six exciting targets at Chelsea for this summer.

Arsenal have also held talks for the Euros and Copa del Rey winner, though Chelsea are currently in a stronger position to land him.

