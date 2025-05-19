Chelsea are reportedly back in the frame to sign Dutch talent Quilindschy Hartman, with Feyenoord’s technical director speaking openly about a possible summer transfer.

The London club’s scouts have identified Hartman as an exciting prospect at left-back. They have monitored the 23-year-old’s performances over the last 18 months and believe he would be a great signing to provide competition and cover for Marc Cucurella.

Ben Chilwell is also on Chelsea‘s books, while Levi Colwill can operate at left-back too if needed. But Chilwell is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and is expected to be sold following his loan spell with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, while the Blues would rather have Colwill at centre-half.

In May last year, Hartman was asked about Chelsea’s pursuit of him, which was halted by a serious knee injury in March 2024.

He said: “I don’t think they want me now, but they really wanted me. It actually started in the winter. They came to Feyenoord last winter break, but I actually didn’t want it at that time, because I had only just broken through and I only started playing everything in the first six months.

“Also, with the Dutch national team and the European Championship coming up. So, there was no real question about it and it was also clear from Feyenoord: we were open to it in the summer, but not at all now.

“That has returned in recent months. They really wanted me and I was certainly open to that, but now unfortunately things have turned out differently [due to an injury].

“They [Chelsea] have wished me good luck and let me know that the interest will not stop. Who knows, we will see.”

Hartman returned to action in February and has gone on to make 12 appearances this season. It seems Chelsea have stuck to their word as Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur claim the Blues are once again eyeing him as a potential summer addition.

The four-cap Netherlands international was emotional at Feyenoord’s last home game of the season against RKC Waalwijk, sparking rumours he could head to England.

Feyenoord chief Dennis te Kloese has been quizzed on what might happen to Hartman in the summer.

Te Kloese is understanding of the fact the player might look to move on, though he wants a decision to be communicated soon.

“We will see in the coming weeks. It is a major consideration for him, also with a view to where he can still grow,” he said.

“The national coach is at the table here and there is a World Cup next year. Then that consideration must also be whether now is a good time to take the next step. He will have to talk to his people about that himself. Of course, we are always in talks.”

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea star enters ‘discussions’ to join Prem rival as manager left impressed

Blues yet to make fresh contact – Feyenoord chief

When asked if Chelsea have made a new approach for Hartman, Te Kloese said: “No, because if they have contacted him, they have not yet contacted us. Last year that was of course a story that was discussed. Ultimately that changed with that injury.”

The director continued: “He is an incredibly valued force with us and as a person I also value him very much. But he has to reach a certain level to take that next step and then possibly play himself into the spotlight with Oranje again. Is now the time? He will have to consider that himself.”

Hartman is not the only Dutch defender Chelsea are keen on, as they have also set their sights on Ajax’s Jorrel Hato after missing out on Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea are ramping up their efforts to sign Hato amid competition from Liverpool for his services.

Hato is comfortable as either a centre-half or left-back, which means he would be a handy signing for Maresca.

Chelsea transfer news: Liverpool suggestion; striker clause

📌 Liverpool urged to do ‘everything’ to snatch Chelsea star who’s ‘by far the best’ in the league – Johnson

📌 Chelsea can sign lethal Bundesliga striker through rare exit clause

📌 Liverpool explode into race for stunning Chelsea signing with ‘talks’ underway