Personal terms ‘agreed’ as Chelsea star’s move to LaLiga thunders closer

Renato Veiga has taken a big step towards leaving Chelsea, having agreed a contract with a Spanish club as negotiations continue over his potential transfer fee.

Veiga arrived in England in July 2024 when Chelsea paid FC Basel £12million for his services. He has only made 18 appearances for the Blues since then however, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus.

The versatile defender, who can play as a centre-half or left-back, returned to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.

But Veiga is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans and Chelsea are therefore looking to sell him as part of their aim to trim down the first-team squad.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal have emerged as frontrunners to snap Veiga up.

Villarreal have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the Portugal star, while talks with Chelsea are ‘well underway’.

Chelsea’s transfer strategy has picked up plenty of criticism in recent years, but it looks set to work in the case of Veiga.

Chelsea are set to make a profit on Veiga as Villarreal have already offered €24m (£21m) plus add-ons for him.

That bid was rejected as Chelsea are holding out for €30m (£26m) before letting him leave.

A transfer at that higher price would see the Blues more than double their money on Veiga, despite the fact he has barely played for them.

The 22-year-old impressed while on loan at Juve and Chelsea now look set to reap the rewards of shipping him out to Italy on a temporary basis.

Villarreal’s interest in Veiga first emerged on Friday. He has been described as their ‘dream target’ for the centre-back position.

A deal was initially expected to be ‘difficult’ for Villarreal to agree, but they are getting closer to matching Chelsea’s asking price.

Renato Veiga the next player to leave Chelsea?

Veiga could soon follow the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Noni Madueke, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Lesley Ugochukwu out of Chelsea.

Veiga has regularly been named as a member of Chelsea’s latest bomb squad. Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Nicolas Jackson and David Datro Fofana are just some of the other players who might be sold.

While Veiga is edging closer to leaving, Chelsea have a decision to make on other centre-backs such as Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah.

Maresca wants the club to sign a new defender following Levi Colwill’s ACL injury, though Chelsea chiefs are split on such a move. They could tell Maresca to place more trust in his existing options, which would give the likes of Disasi and Chalobah a lifeline.

