Exciting young winger Tyrique George is determined to leave Chelsea this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a move to the Bundesliga is a concrete possibility.

The 19-year-old broke into the Blues’ first team last season, making 26 appearances across all competitions, including two in their victorious FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

George notched three goals and five assists for Chelsea and the Blues academy graduate is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

However, following the signing of Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, and amid Chelsea’s interest in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, George could find minutes hard to come by this term.

According to reputed journalist Romano, George has made clear his desire to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, but whether it’ll be a permanent or loan exit remains to be seen.

“Tyrique George wants to leave Chelsea this month with reduced game time… and Bundesliga clubs keen on signing him,” Romano posted on X.

“Permanent move also possible; Chelsea prefer to keep George but accept his desire for regular football. RB Leipzig and Gladbach among clubs keen.”

READ MORE 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Tyrique George could be Chelsea’s ace card in Xavi Simons talks

Leipzig’s interest in George comes amid Chelsea’s pursuit of the German club’s star playmaker Xavi Simons.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 30 that Chelsea have already agreed terms with attacking midfielder Simons. He has since missed Leipzig training, though officially through injury.

The 22-year-old has dazzled at Leipzig, notching 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games last season.

Chelsea are keen to seal a club-to-club agreement for Simons as soon as possible, with the Bundesliga side reportedly holding out for €70million (£61.1m / $81.1m).

Romano suggests in a later update that George could become part of the negotiations for Simons, though the deals would technically be separate.

“RB Leipzig have asked Chelsea about Tyrique George during club to club talks for Xavi Simons,” Romano added.

“Separate topic and not into same deal but George has attracted interest from Bundesliga and Leipzig are keen. He’s prepared to leave Chelsea due to limited space, as revealed.”

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Garnacho and Hojlund decisions made with three Man Utd transfers now clear

🔵 Real Madrid ‘want’ to ‘steal’ £60m Chelsea striker – report

🔵 Chelsea to drop Nkunku price tag as transfer opportunity splits Italian giants

Chelsea transfer QUIZ: Higher or lower?