Chelsea will reportedly battle Liverpool and Arsenal for the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion ace Joao Pedro amid conflicting speculation over whether he could secure one particular move away from the south coast.

Pedro arrived at Brighton in July 2023 when they paid Watford £30million for his services. The Brazilian striker has gone on to register 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances for the Seagulls since then.

That includes 10 goals and six assists in 27 Premier League games this term, with Pedro fast emerging as one of Brighton’s best and most valuable assets.

But the Seagulls have lost players, coaches and directors to Chelsea since their Todd Boehly-led takeover in May 2022, and that trend could continue this summer.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Arsenal in chasing Pedro’s capture.

Industry insiders ‘expect a busy summer window for strikers’, and Pedro is among the highly rated players who could be on the move.

Chelsea are ‘showing interest’ in the 23-year-old and are ‘long-term admirers’ of his ability, which was labelled ‘superb’ by Alan Shearer in November.

The Blues like the fact he mainly operates as a centre-forward but can also cover other positions by playing as a left winger or central attacking midfielder if needed.

In addition, Pedro has plenty of Premier League experience, which means he could make a quick impact if he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have added Pedro to their striker shortlist, which also includes RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Joao Pedro could cost as much as £100m

While the report does not reveal Pedro’s exact price tag, it does state that Brighton will demand ‘far more’ than the £30m they originally paid for him. Other outlets have claimed the Seagulls want £100m (€119m / $133m) for the three-time Brazil international as they see him as one of the best young strikers around.

The Telegraph claim Liverpool are firmly in the mix to make Pedro their new striker as Darwin Nunez’s Anfield career is ‘almost certain to come to an end’.

There are conflicting reports over Liverpool’s interest in the player, though. It was claimed on May 3 that Liverpool have ruled out his signing amid interest in other strikers such as Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Monday that Chelsea have turned their attention to Sesko after learning that Delap would rather join Manchester United.

The Blues have also scheduled ‘crunch talks’ with Osimhen’s entourage as they try to forge an agreement on personal terms by lowering his expectations.

Were Chelsea to pivot towards Pedro, then he could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez in swapping Brighton for the west London club.

